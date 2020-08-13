Dog left in van for 45 minutes during heatwave was found ‘sweating and in distress’ when police rescued him

A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during Wednesday's (August 12) extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him at Stow Cum Quy.

A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during yesterday’s extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary “had a heartbreaking call” to help the dog who had been left alone in the vehicle at Stow Cum Quy.

“When we attended, it was clear the dog was in distress, sweating and drooling profusely. So we smashed a window to rescue them,” said police.

“When the owners arrived (an hour later) we gave them strong words of advice.”

If you see a dog who has been left in a hot car and in distress, please dial 999.

If you are responsible for an animal, it’s your duty to look after them. The Animal Welfare Act 2006 states that owners should ensure their animals have freedom from: hunger and thirst, discomfort, pain, injury and disease, express normal behaviour, and fear and distress.

For more advice about what you should do click here.

