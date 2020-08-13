Advanced search

Dog left in van for 45 minutes during heatwave was found ‘sweating and in distress’ when police rescued him

PUBLISHED: 15:06 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 13 August 2020

A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during Wednesday's (August 12) extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him at Stow Cum Quy. Picture: CAMBRIDGSHIRE CONSTABULARY

A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during Wednesday's (August 12) extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him at Stow Cum Quy. Picture: CAMBRIDGSHIRE CONSTABULARY

Archant

A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during yesterday’s extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him.

A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during Wednesday's (August 12) extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him at Stow Cum Quy. Picture: CAMBRIDGSHIRE CONSTABULARY A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during Wednesday's (August 12) extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him at Stow Cum Quy. Picture: CAMBRIDGSHIRE CONSTABULARY

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary “had a heartbreaking call” to help the dog who had been left alone in the vehicle at Stow Cum Quy.

“When we attended, it was clear the dog was in distress, sweating and drooling profusely. So we smashed a window to rescue them,” said police.

“When the owners arrived (an hour later) we gave them strong words of advice.”

A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during Wednesday's (August 12) extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him at Stow Cum Quy. Picture: CAMBRIDGSHIRE CONSTABULARY A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during Wednesday's (August 12) extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him at Stow Cum Quy. Picture: CAMBRIDGSHIRE CONSTABULARY

If you see a dog who has been left in a hot car and in distress, please dial 999.

If you are responsible for an animal, it’s your duty to look after them. The Animal Welfare Act 2006 states that owners should ensure their animals have freedom from: hunger and thirst, discomfort, pain, injury and disease, express normal behaviour, and fear and distress.

For more advice about what you should do click here.

A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during Wednesday's (August 12) extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him at Stow Cum Quy. Picture: CAMBRIDGSHIRE CONSTABULARY A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during Wednesday's (August 12) extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him at Stow Cum Quy. Picture: CAMBRIDGSHIRE CONSTABULARY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Boys, 14 and 17, charged with criminal damage

Two boys - aged 14 and 17 - have been charged in connection with an incident of criminal damage that happened in Mill Drove Soham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Tools, bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth over £2,500 stolen in burglary

Tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a burglary at Yeomans Way, Littleport. Police have since released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: POLICE

Two prisoners on the run were both jailed for their involvement in separate organised crime gangs that netted huge sums of money

Custody photos of Charlie Oakley (right) and Timothy Stone-Parker. Both men are on the run after escaping from separate prisons.

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

East Cambs pub serves up 170 meals on first day of government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme

Wicken pub The Maid?s Head served 170 meals on the first day of the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out? scheme. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

Boys, 14 and 17, charged with criminal damage

Two boys - aged 14 and 17 - have been charged in connection with an incident of criminal damage that happened in Mill Drove Soham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Tools, bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth over £2,500 stolen in burglary

Tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were stolen in a burglary at Yeomans Way, Littleport. Police have since released two CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: POLICE

Two prisoners on the run were both jailed for their involvement in separate organised crime gangs that netted huge sums of money

Custody photos of Charlie Oakley (right) and Timothy Stone-Parker. Both men are on the run after escaping from separate prisons.

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

East Cambs pub serves up 170 meals on first day of government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme

Wicken pub The Maid?s Head served 170 meals on the first day of the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out? scheme. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Dog left in van for 45 minutes during heatwave was found ‘sweating and in distress’ when police rescued him

A dog that had been left in a van for 45 minutes during Wednesday's (August 12) extremely warm weather was found in distress, sweating and drooling profusely when police smashed a window to rescue him at Stow Cum Quy. Picture: CAMBRIDGSHIRE CONSTABULARY

King’s Ely students celebrate A-Level success

Almost half of all grades achieved by A-Level students at King’s Ely this year are A*s and As.

Drive-in cinema coming to Ely - and guests are encouraged to dress like their favourite film characters

Ely will host its first drive-in cinema event at Lancaster Way Business Park on Saturday September 12. The Hunger Games, Grease and Moana are the films that will be shown on the day. Picture: BABYLON ARTS

The Only Way Is Essex star Ricky Rayment joins Meadowgate Academy fundraiser

TOWIE star Ricky Rayment has joined The Blue Light Race fundraiser in aid of Meadowgate Academy. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 13

Johanna Konta