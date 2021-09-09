News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Tank upgrade bids to tackle climate change in £380k scheme

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:30 AM September 9, 2021    Updated: 10:38 AM September 9, 2021
Anglian Water to upgrade storm tank in Ely

Work to upgrade a storm tank at Ely water recycling centre is part of a programme of work across the Anglia region totalling over £100 million, according to Anglian Water. - Credit: Archant

Work to upgrade a storm tank as part of a £380,000 investment scheme is due to take place. 

Anglian Water plans to upgrade the tank at its Ely water recycling centre on Angel Drove from September 13. 

The Ely scheme is part of a programme of over £100 million of work to install new storm water storage facilities at 110 water recycling sites in the region. 

Dr Lucinda Gilfoyle, head of environmental quality for Anglian Water, said: “Being able to store excess water on our sites means that less ends up in our rivers, seas and some of the unique habitats in our region.”   

The project at Ely aims to increase the capacity of its storm tank by nearly 60 per cent as part of Anglian Water’s Water Industry National Environment Programme (WINEP) between 2020-25. 

You may also want to watch:

The work, due to finish by the end of this year, bids to prepare for the impact of weather events caused by climate change, such as drought and flooding. 

With an increased capacity, Anglian Water said it will allow the tank to hold more storm water during extreme weather, before being returned to nearby watercourses. 

Most Read

  1. 1 11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Well-developed fire found in Cambs field
  3. 3 'Lucky' dental nurse Debbie marks 40 years of service
  1. 4 Traffic lights for notorious crossroads in bid to stop fatal accidents
  2. 5 Mum on 'unbearable' moment her daughter, 22, was killed by drink-driver
  3. 6 James Corden 'spotted filming' Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire
  4. 7 Margins tight on controversial new estate says housebuilder
  5. 8 New house disliked by planning chiefs gets green light
  6. 9 Ambulance staff forced to 'lock themselves inside' to escape abuse
  7. 10 Slimmer 'loving life' after health scare inspired weight loss

Dr Gilfoyle said: “River flows were above 300pc of their long-term average in some areas, and our sewers handled four billion more litres of wastewater per day in January 2021 than in January 2020.   

“Not only this, but we have a rapidly growing population meaning our region is expected to grow by 175,000 homes in the next five years.   

“More homes mean more hard, impermeable surfaces and therefore an additional risk of flooding.” 

Dr Gilfoyle said that due to climate change, residents should expect “more bouts of extreme weather, sudden downpours and rising sea levels”. 

Because of this, she added that stronger infrastructure is needed. 

“More homes mean more hard, impermeable surfaces and therefore an additional risk of flooding,” said Dr Gilfoyle. 

“All of these factors mean that we need resilient infrastructure that can rise to the challenge and help us protect the environment at the same time. 

“Being able to store excess water on our sites means that less ends up in our rivers, seas and some of the unique habitats in our region.” 

Anglian Water’s WINEP is aimed at protecting the environment and improving river water quality. 

Flooding
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Elmswell Road remains closed in Great Ashfield after a tree fell onto power cables. Picture: Sarah

Suffolk Live

Man dies after Bank Holiday weekend crash on A1101

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Car crash in Burwell today

Updated

Lucky escape as car crashes and catches fire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
East Cambs council leader Anna Bailey on parking

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Council runs out of options to enforce illegal parking - but volunteers...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Roger Thompson outlined end of CAPCA £100k homes policy

Planning

Going, going – almost gone – end of short lived £100k homes  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon