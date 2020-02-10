Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove 'unsafe' sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell Facebook/The Fox Burwell

A Cambridgeshire pub was forced to remove its sign after it became 'unsafe' as Storm Ciara ploughed through the county.

Firefighters were called out to The Fox in Burwell on Sunday, February 9 after the storm turned their innocent signage into a potential hazard.

Bob Taylor, landlord, said: "It was an interesting day! I couldn't figure out who would be able to get up there in the 'light breeze' and I don't do heights, or stunts!

"Thanks to Sophie Jean for suggesting and organising our local heroes to come and save the day and thanks to Burwell Fire brigade for being so splendid.

"Yes, they were offered drinks and yes the sign will go up again. I guess it needs some refurbishment and no worries Stacey Hurrion, I was informed quite early on.

"Such a smart fellow I am. Who has ladders and harnesses and would help us out at short notice in the interest of safety?"

"Hope all your fences are intact," he joked after sharing pictures of the fire crew outside the pub, dismantling the sign.