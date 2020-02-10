Advanced search

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove 'unsafe' sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

PUBLISHED: 11:45 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 10 February 2020

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Facebook/The Fox Burwell

A Cambridgeshire pub was forced to remove its sign after it became 'unsafe' as Storm Ciara ploughed through the county.

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Firefighters were called out to The Fox in Burwell on Sunday, February 9 after the storm turned their innocent signage into a potential hazard.

Bob Taylor, landlord, said: "It was an interesting day! I couldn't figure out who would be able to get up there in the 'light breeze' and I don't do heights, or stunts!

You may also want to watch:

"Thanks to Sophie Jean for suggesting and organising our local heroes to come and save the day and thanks to Burwell Fire brigade for being so splendid.

"Yes, they were offered drinks and yes the sign will go up again. I guess it needs some refurbishment and no worries Stacey Hurrion, I was informed quite early on.

"Such a smart fellow I am. Who has ladders and harnesses and would help us out at short notice in the interest of safety?"

"Hope all your fences are intact," he joked after sharing pictures of the fire crew outside the pub, dismantling the sign.

Most Read

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Storm Ciara: Football club stand hit, trees blocking roads and hare coursers’ find its not a good day to go out

Storm Ciara: Damage to the stand at Wisbech Town FC. Picture; WISBECH TOWN FC

Soham’s Viva Youth Theatre to bring Shrek the Musical to life at The Maltings in Ely

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Most Read

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Storm Ciara: Football club stand hit, trees blocking roads and hare coursers’ find its not a good day to go out

Storm Ciara: Damage to the stand at Wisbech Town FC. Picture; WISBECH TOWN FC

Soham’s Viva Youth Theatre to bring Shrek the Musical to life at The Maltings in Ely

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

HORSE RACING: Drama and awards aplenty at final Cottenham point-to-point meeting

Bomnay Moonstone with Archie Gubb and Little Galway Girl with Zak Kent. Picture: GARY MALKIN

Recruitment company Avocet Staffing open new office in Soham

A recruitment agency has opened an office in Soham just over a year since director Denis Green first came up with the idea. Pictured is Denis Green, Natasha Green, Sarah Fairhurst, Ginny Spinks and Jo Bodoin. Picture: MARK FAIRHURST

Have your say on how East Cambs Council can ‘get a better deal on alternative forms of transport’

Improving cycle routes, footpaths and bus services are the aims of a six-week consultation that hopes to “get a better deal on alternative forms of transport” for East Cambridgeshire. In October 2019 The 'Ely Zipper' bus service was improved thanks to additional funding and support from local councillors. Picture: Archant/Archive
Drive 24