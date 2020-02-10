Advanced search

Storm Ciara: M11 and the A505 re-open following Duxford war museum hangar roof scare

PUBLISHED: 12:48 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 10 February 2020

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Two major roads in Cambridgeshire closed yesterday (9 February) due to risk of debris caused by Storm Ciara have now been re-opened.

Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley Part of a hangar roof at Duxford war museum that has broken away during Storm Ciara. Picture; Myles Cooper-Bradley

Part of the M11 and the A505 were closed close to Duxford Imperial War Museum on Sunday (9 February) following high winds.

A section of roof on one of the aircraft hangars at the museum was deemed unsafe, with the possibility that it could be blown off by Storm Ciara.

As a result, police closed the M11 between J9 and J11 northbound and J11 and J9 southbound. The A505 was also closed from the Whittlesford and Fowlmere approach to the M11.

MORE: Storm Ciara: Wisbech Town secretary says situation cannot 'get any worse' after stand is destroyed

IWM Duxford, as viewed from the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. Picture: JP AsherIWM Duxford, as viewed from the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance. Picture: JP Asher

Chief Superintendent Chris Mead said: "Following an assessment by structural engineers this morning (10 February) on the section of roof at the museum and an assessment of the fallen debris to date - together with an improvement in weather conditions - a decision has been made to re-open the M11 and A505 as of 12.30pm today.

"This decision has been taken in partnership with Highways England.

"We would like to reassure the public that increased patrols of both roads will take place for at least 24 hours and the force will continue to work with partner agencies to closely monitor the situation.

"We would like to thank our partner agencies who we have worked very closely with during this incident to ensure public safety is paramount.

"Thanks must also go to members of the public for their patience and understanding - particularly local residents."

A statement from Duxford museum says that due to extreme weather caused by Storm Ciara in Cambridgeshire and other parts of the country in the last 24 hours, they remain closed.

"We are assessing the damage caused to the air hangars at IWM Duxford and working with engineers to ensure the buildings remain structurally sound when it is safe to do so," said the statement.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and working with the emergency services and local authorities to take the necessary precautions.

"IWM Duxford will remain closed today (Monday February 10 ) and will re-open once deemed safe to do.

"Please continue to check the IWM website and IWM social media channels for further updates."

