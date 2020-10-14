Volunteers needed to scrutinise stop search and use of police force in the county

Police are seeking volunteers to join a newly-formed independent panel to scrutinise stop search and use of force in the county.

The panel will meet on a quarterly basis and review Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s use of the two policing tactics.

These can include unarmed defence tactics, the use of physical restraint, such as handcuffs, and the use of other police equipment, for example incapacitant spray.

The panel will meet to look at the method and legality of stop and searches and the appropriateness of any use of force.

By examining records, officer statements and body worn video footage, they will provide feedback to the constabulary.

Feedback received from any of the scrutiny sessions, either positive or negative, will be fed back to help shape the organisation.

The force previously had a panel looking at the use of stop and search, but this new group will widen the focus to include use of force and also seek a larger pool of people to consult from across the county.

Inspector Ricky Passam said: “It is essential our communities have trust and belief in us. In being open and transparent with them on issues such as stop and search and the use of force, and showing that we are accountable for our actions, we aim to improve that trust.

“The countywide panel will consist of members who live, work or study within Cambridgeshire. Our aim is to ensure that the panel will represent the demographics of the county. The minimum age for being on the panel is 16.

“It’s vital we get the public involved in scrutinising our actions so we can proudly serve our communities in the manner which they expect and deserve. We’re keen to hear from anyone who is interested in being a part of this project.”

Those interested in volunteering, or who would like more information, should email cip@cambs.pnn.police.uk