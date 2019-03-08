'Stop Brexit' Pippa to fight Lucy Frazer's constituency of SE Cambs for the Lib Dems at the next election

Environmental champion Pippa Heylings has been selected to fight the SE Cambs constituency for the Liberal Democrats at the next election.

One of the key focuses of her campaign, she says, will be "helping to stop Brexit".

Pippa, a Lib Dem councillor in South Cambridgeshire, runs her own business advising decision makers globally on environmental issues.

She's lived in Histon for over a decade with her husband and grown up children and was elected to South Cambs District Council in May 2018 where she joined 29 other elected Liberal Democrat councillors to take control of the council.

She said: "I look forward to speaking out louder than ever about Lib Dem priorities for the country and Cambridgeshire: fighting inequality, tackling climate change, and of course helping to stop Brexit."

Mark Inskip, chair of East Cambridgeshire Liberal Democrats said, "We are delighted with Pippa's selection.

"She will provide the robust opposition we need to our Tory MP - one who is happy to take us to a No Deal when her constituency voted remain. I look forward to campaigning beside Pippa at the next General Election and to help Stop Brexit.

Lucy Nethsingha, the previous candidate who was elected an MEP earlier this year, said: "I am so pleased to pass the Liberal Democrat baton from one proud European resident to another.

"We have campaigned together on an array of local issues, from education to holding our notorious Mayor to account. Pippa will make an excellent Member of Parliament for South East Cambridgeshire".