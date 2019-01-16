Advanced search

Updated

Sutton woman’s white £30k Range Rover Evoque that was stolen from her home ‘found safe and undamaged’

16 January, 2019 - 17:15
Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover was stolen from her home in Sutton and was later found undamaged. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover was stolen from her home in Sutton and was later found undamaged. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

A woman’s £30,000 Range Rover that was stolen from her Sutton home has been “found undamaged”, the owner has revealed.

Nicola Sulman woke up this morning (January 16) to find her Range Rover Evoque had gone missing from outside of her house.

A plea was sent out on social media and in this newspaper to find the luxury vehicle which was stolen in a suspected keyless entry theft.

A keyless entry theft sees someone using a device to mirror the signal of the driver’s key to gain entry to the vehicle without causing any damage.

Ms Sulman said that a man named Simon from Histon and a number of Facebook users spotted her car after seeing the post on social media.

Simon contacted Cambridgeshire Police who located the vehicle and recovered it before 5pm the same day it was stolen.

Ms Sulman says she is “so grateful” and that the car, which was given to her as Christmas present, is “safe and undamaged”

