'We are so lucky to have found it' - rare stolen Land Rover from Isleham found hidden in grass and painted black 10 miles away

15 October, 2019 - 12:03
A rare Land Rover that was stolen from a devastated 19-year-old in Isleham was found 10 miles away hidden in long grass and covered in black paint.

The iconic British off-road vehicle was discovered by dog walkers in a remote area of Lakenheath after a Facebook appeal for its return was shared more than 20,000 times.

It was taken from outside Ethan Leeson's house in Sun Street between 7.40pm and 11pm on September 21.

His mother, Zoe, said Ethan had been saving up to buy it since he was four-years-old when he first sat in one.

After spotting the appeal on social media a couple alerted police after they stumbled across it on their walk.

Zoe said: "The Land Rover had been hidden in some elephant grass and painted completely black with some sort of emulsion paint.

"The lovely people who found her went out of their way to guide a police woman back to the location as it was so remote.

"They knew it was ours as soon as they saw the red paint inside the car as they had seen the Facebook posts."

There is slight damage to the inside of the car, but after being held by police for a week, Ethan was delighted to see it returned home.

Even Zoe's retro cassette tape of DJ Pete Tong - that had been included in the appeal for its return - was still left inside.

"There was a strong possibility that when the thieves had finished with her they would have stripped her down and burnt her as that is what usually happens to stolen Land Rovers," Zoe added.

"So many people contacted us with possible sightings and well wishes, it was truly heart-warming.

"We even had a previous owner see the Facebook post and send us a picture of the Landy when she was in the Alps in France with some lovely stories of when they owned it."

In recent weeks a well-wisher even set up a fundraising page to help Ethan be able to buy a new Land Rover when it was feared it wouldn't be found.

"We really are so very lucky to have found her and truly grateful for all the help with shares and publicity we received," Zoe added.

"I know it seems like just a car to some people, but unless you have owned a car that you have put so much work into you probably won't really understand how upsetting it is to lose one."

The vehicle was recovered by Manchetts of Burwell.

