Stolen equipment worth thousands recovered by police

Stolen equipment worth thousands of pounds recovered by police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Archant

Thousands of pounds worth of stolen construction equipment has been recovered by police in Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Bobcat loader and mower were found by the Rural Crime Action Team on Saturday (April 6).

Policing East Cambridgeshire posted on social media: “Thousands of pounds of plant going back to the rightful owners with the help of @NaVCIS_UK.”

It came as part of Operation Raptor, which is the force’s drive to tackle crime and protect the public.

The Operation Raptor team comprise plain clothes officers from across the UK, who are within CID units in each local policing area.