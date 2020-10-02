Advanced search

Stolen £16,000 caravan recovered just four hours later thanks to internal tracking technology

PUBLISHED: 11:50 02 October 2020

Swift Archway caravan worth £16,000 is recovered just four hours after being reported as stolen thanks to internal Tracker technology. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Swift Archway caravan worth £16,000 is recovered just four hours after being reported as stolen thanks to internal Tracker technology. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

A caravan worth £16,000 was retrieved within four hours of it being reported stolen - along with a Land Rover Discovery, horse box and tools - thanks to new tracking technology.

The Swift Archway caravan was the unwitting hero in locating and recovering the haul of stolen assets, thanks to its owners fitting it with a stolen vehicle recovery solution from Tracker.

When officers from the Cambridgeshire Constabulary Rural Crime Action Team arrived at a rural village, they also discovered a Land Rover Discovery which had been stolen from the same county, a horse box stolen from Hertfordshire and a range of stolen tools.

DC Tom Nuttall, from the Cambridgeshire Constabulary Rural Crime Action Team, said: “Investing in a tracking device or a similar location identifier and other crime prevention measures to protect your caravan is invaluable to keep it in your own possession.

“If the tracker device had not been fitted in this stolen caravan, the owner may have never got it back.

“Caravans are a popular choice for organised crime groups who often steal to order, to meet demand in the UK and across Europe, selling the caravans for huge profits.

“Last year Tracker recovered over £1 million pounds worth of stolen caravans and motorhomes.”

