Advanced search

Investigation launched after driver of suspected stolen 4x4 ploughs into innocent motorists

PUBLISHED: 17:35 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 19 August 2020

Police are investigating an incident in Fordham on August 18 which saw the driver of a stolen 4x4 reportedly slam into innocent motorists. Picture: Supplied

Police are investigating an incident in Fordham on August 18 which saw the driver of a stolen 4x4 reportedly slam into innocent motorists. Picture: Supplied

Archant

An investigation has been launched after the driver of a suspected stolen 4x4 ploughed into innocent motorists in a “frightening” bid to escape in a sleepy east Cambs village.

Police are investigating an incident in Fordham on August 18 which saw the driver of a stolen 4x4 reportedly slam into innocent motorists. Picture: Supplied Police are investigating an incident in Fordham on August 18 which saw the driver of a stolen 4x4 reportedly slam into innocent motorists. Picture: Supplied

Officers were called out on Tuesday (August 18) at around 10.30pm following reports of a burglary at Carlton Hall Farm in Fordham.

A Daihatsu Tracker 4X4 car was stolen and was later suspected to have been involved in a collision with a blue high-performance BMW M2 and green Mini Cooper.

Villagers took to social media after hearing loud noises and “tyres screeching the entire way around the streets” of Fordham.

One resident said: “Anyone else just seen that smashed up car racing round the streets? Now heading towards the bypass!”

You may also want to watch:

Another added: “I hope the police have them before they kill someone! It’s frightening how they’re driving!”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called on August 18 at 10.31pm to reports that a burglary in had taken place earlier that evening at Carlton Hall farm, Fordham.

“A Daihatsu Tracker 4X4 vehicle was stolen and later suspected to have been involved in a collision with a blue BMW and a green Mini Cooper.

“A fourth vehicle, also involved in the two collisions, has not yet been identified.

“The drivers of the Daihatsu Tracker and the unidentified car both left the scene in their vehicles.”

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident 552 of August 18.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suspected drug dealer, 17, caught in Cambridgeshire village

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested in connection with theft of tools, bike, sound system and turbo trainer

Man, 35, arrested in connection with a theft in Yeomans Way, Littleport, where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Parents protest over pre-schools’s sudden closure

Butterfly Pre-School and Toddler Group in Sutton has shut. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Council leader says secrecy over crematorium for East Cambridgeshire prevented rival operators from muscling in and scuppering their proposals

Mepal: John Hill, chief executive of East Cambs Council with council leader Anna Bailey. The sketch is the first concept drawing of the proposed new crematorium at Mepa. Picture; ARCHANT/ECDC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Suspected drug dealer, 17, caught in Cambridgeshire village

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested in connection with theft of tools, bike, sound system and turbo trainer

Man, 35, arrested in connection with a theft in Yeomans Way, Littleport, where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Parents protest over pre-schools’s sudden closure

Butterfly Pre-School and Toddler Group in Sutton has shut. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

Council leader says secrecy over crematorium for East Cambridgeshire prevented rival operators from muscling in and scuppering their proposals

Mepal: John Hill, chief executive of East Cambs Council with council leader Anna Bailey. The sketch is the first concept drawing of the proposed new crematorium at Mepa. Picture; ARCHANT/ECDC

Latest from the Ely Standard

Five street robbers who stole expensive watches including £26,000 Rolex and £10,000 Patek Phillipe from victims in Cambridge jailed for total of 18 years

Five street robbers who stole expensive watches including £26,000 Rolex and £10,000 Patex Phillipe from victims in Cambridge jailed for total of 18 years

Parents protest over pre-schools’s sudden closure

Butterfly Pre-School and Toddler Group in Sutton has shut. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Investigation launched after driver of suspected stolen 4x4 ploughs into innocent motorists

Police are investigating an incident in Fordham on August 18 which saw the driver of a stolen 4x4 reportedly slam into innocent motorists. Picture: Supplied

Littleport runners continue to keep smiles on faces in latest charity run

Littleport parkrunners took part in their second virtual 5k Earth Run event in aid of charity. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Huge £18.6 million contract awarded to start work on Soham railway station

The £18 million contract to build Soham railway station has been awarded to London-based J Murphy & Sons Ltd. Picture: Archant/Archive/File