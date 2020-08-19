Investigation launched after driver of suspected stolen 4x4 ploughs into innocent motorists

Police are investigating an incident in Fordham on August 18 which saw the driver of a stolen 4x4 reportedly slam into innocent motorists. Picture: Supplied Archant

An investigation has been launched after the driver of a suspected stolen 4x4 ploughed into innocent motorists in a “frightening” bid to escape in a sleepy east Cambs village.

Officers were called out on Tuesday (August 18) at around 10.30pm following reports of a burglary at Carlton Hall Farm in Fordham.

A Daihatsu Tracker 4X4 car was stolen and was later suspected to have been involved in a collision with a blue high-performance BMW M2 and green Mini Cooper.

Villagers took to social media after hearing loud noises and “tyres screeching the entire way around the streets” of Fordham.

One resident said: “Anyone else just seen that smashed up car racing round the streets? Now heading towards the bypass!”

Another added: “I hope the police have them before they kill someone! It’s frightening how they’re driving!”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called on August 18 at 10.31pm to reports that a burglary in had taken place earlier that evening at Carlton Hall farm, Fordham.

“A Daihatsu Tracker 4X4 vehicle was stolen and later suspected to have been involved in a collision with a blue BMW and a green Mini Cooper.

“A fourth vehicle, also involved in the two collisions, has not yet been identified.

“The drivers of the Daihatsu Tracker and the unidentified car both left the scene in their vehicles.”

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident 552 of August 18.