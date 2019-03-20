Man’s plea to track down his girlfriend’s brand new £300 bicycle – which she bought just two weeks ago – after it was stolen in Ely

Dawid Branski’s girlfriend’s new bicycle (pictured) which was stolen from Ely boatyard this afternoon (March 20). Picture: DAWID BRANSKI DAWID BRANSKI

An Ely man is trying to track down his girlfriend’s brand new £300 bicycle after it was stolen from where she was working this afternoon in the city.

Dawid Branski’s partner was working at the Ely boatyard today (March 20) before she returned to find her new bicycle – which she had bought just two weeks ago – had been taken.

Mr Branski said: “If anyone has seen this bicycle or you seen anyone trying to sell it or if you have any CCTV please do call me.”

A record of the bicycle’s serial number has been kept and you can use this number to work out if the bicycle is the one which belongs to Dawid’s girlfriend, Anna.

He added: “She left it on company premises but sometimes people use that route as a shortcut so it really could have been anyone.”

Mr Branski has reported the incident to the police and it is believed that the bike was stolen between 12 and 4pm. If you have any information, call Dawid on 07415406467.