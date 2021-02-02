Store manager donates £50 trolley shop to foodbank for hand-painted art box
The manager of both Co-op stores in Burwell donated £50 of foodbank items in exchange for an art box that had been painted by members of the Ely Rock Eels group.
Steve Smith’s family has been painting rocks and members since it started, so he donated the trolley shop to support the group.
Fleur Patten, of Ely Rock Eels, said: "Members of ERE are not known for painting in two dimensions but when Soham rocker Ben Ford donated an art box, the rock painters knew exactly what to do!"
Mr Smith said: "I want to fill the box with rocks for the future from ERE artists.
"Ones that will go out of circulation till the boys grow up and the box is there as a memory.
"Just small rocks but I think it would be nice as a keepsake.
“I like to donate to the foodbank as I haven’t suffered through lockdown and, as a family, we have been very lucky.
"Also, as manager of the two Co-op stores in Burwell, I work alongside Bren at Ely foodbank so it’s an absolute pleasure to be able to help.”