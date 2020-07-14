Advanced search

Updated

Have you seen this man? Concerns raised after Ely dad doesn’t return from walk

14 July, 2020 - 14:18
Steve Ridley (pictured) has gone missing after not returning from an evening walk on Monday (July 13). Picture: Facebook/Hannah Ridley

Steve Ridley (pictured) has gone missing after not returning from an evening walk on Monday (July 13). Picture: Facebook/Hannah Ridley

Facebook/Hannah Ridley

A search party has been launched to locate an Ely father after he didn’t return home from an evening walk – his phone GPS suggests he was last in a field.

Steve Ridley (pictured) has gone missing after not returning from an evening walk on Monday (July 13). Picture: Facebook/Hannah Ridley Steve Ridley (pictured) has gone missing after not returning from an evening walk on Monday (July 13). Picture: Facebook/Hannah Ridley

According to family, Steve Ridley usually comes home from his walk at around 5.30pm, but on Monday (July 13) he didn’t.

His daughter, Hannah, successfully tracked his mobile phone using ‘Find My iPhone’ and traced it to a field near Parish Bush Drove and Prickwillow Road at 9.12pm.

The last sighting of Steve was outside the Hereward pub in Ely at around 3pm after he took what is thought to be an accidental selfie outside RBK at around 2pm.

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed Steve’s disappearance and are currently investigating the case.

A spokesman said: “We were called at about 7pm yesterday (July 13) with reports a man had gone missing from his home Ely.

“Stephen Ridley, 59, was last seen in Market Street at about 3pm. He was wearing a white and blue checked shirt.

“Officers have attended his home and attempts to locate him are ongoing.”

Friends and family are out on the streets today (July 14) in a bid to find Steve or anyone who may know where he is.

His daughter said: “The last text we had from him was that he was talking to some fishermen!

“He loves nature and so we have had many people searching down by the river, including us and the police, but so far nothing!”

He is 5ft 10/11, muscular build, with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a blue and white checked shirt and cargo shorts (either beige or blue).

Anyone with information concerning Stephen’s whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting incident number 288 of July 13.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Have you seen this man? Concerns raised after Ely dad doesn’t return from walk

Steve Ridley (pictured) has gone missing after not returning from an evening walk on Monday (July 13). Picture: Facebook/Hannah Ridley

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Property investors buy east Cambs Waitrose supermarket for £12.6 million

Waitrose supermarket in Ely has been bought by property investors for nearly £13 million as part of a new portfolio of shops. Picture: Google Maps

Pub reopens post-lockdown with new safety measures and a modern makeover

The Fountain Pub in Ely has reopened as the coronavirus lockdown eases across the country. Picture: THE FOUNTAIN PUB / FACEBOOK

Most Read

Video footage and photos show devastating aftermath of arson attack at Mepal Outdoor Centre

View looking inside the building at Mepal Outdoor Centre following Sunday night's fire. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Have you seen this man? Concerns raised after Ely dad doesn’t return from walk

Steve Ridley (pictured) has gone missing after not returning from an evening walk on Monday (July 13). Picture: Facebook/Hannah Ridley

Rise in thefts as 17 dogs and puppies are stolen from homes and kennels across Cambs

Since May, 17 dogs have been stolen from homes and kennels across Cambridgeshire. Picture: Facebook/Nicola Scarrow

Property investors buy east Cambs Waitrose supermarket for £12.6 million

Waitrose supermarket in Ely has been bought by property investors for nearly £13 million as part of a new portfolio of shops. Picture: Google Maps

Pub reopens post-lockdown with new safety measures and a modern makeover

The Fountain Pub in Ely has reopened as the coronavirus lockdown eases across the country. Picture: THE FOUNTAIN PUB / FACEBOOK

Latest from the Ely Standard

Dad to cycle from Ely Cathedral to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London for charity

Ely dad Joe Hemsley-Rudd will cycle from Ely Cathedral to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in a bid to get more toys for the children�s hospital. Picture: Submitted

Two former Ely mayors are named Honourary Freemen

Sheila Friend-Smith and Richard Hobbs have been named Honourary Freeman of Ely. Images: Michael Rouse / Archant.

Have you seen this man? Concerns raised after Ely dad doesn’t return from walk

Steve Ridley (pictured) has gone missing after not returning from an evening walk on Monday (July 13). Picture: Facebook/Hannah Ridley

Property investors buy east Cambs Waitrose supermarket for £12.6 million

Waitrose supermarket in Ely has been bought by property investors for nearly £13 million as part of a new portfolio of shops. Picture: Google Maps

Cambridgeshire councils say pandemic could cost them more than £100million

Cambridgeshires councils have estimated the pandemic may cost them more than £100 million collectively this financial year. Cllr Steve Count is pictured. Picture: ARCHANT