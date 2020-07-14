Have you seen this man? Concerns raised after Ely dad doesn’t return from walk

Steve Ridley (pictured) has gone missing after not returning from an evening walk on Monday (July 13). Picture: Facebook/Hannah Ridley Facebook/Hannah Ridley

A search party has been launched to locate an Ely father after he didn’t return home from an evening walk – his phone GPS suggests he was last in a field.

According to family, Steve Ridley usually comes home from his walk at around 5.30pm, but on Monday (July 13) he didn’t.

His daughter, Hannah, successfully tracked his mobile phone using ‘Find My iPhone’ and traced it to a field near Parish Bush Drove and Prickwillow Road at 9.12pm.

The last sighting of Steve was outside the Hereward pub in Ely at around 3pm after he took what is thought to be an accidental selfie outside RBK at around 2pm.

Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed Steve’s disappearance and are currently investigating the case.

A spokesman said: “We were called at about 7pm yesterday (July 13) with reports a man had gone missing from his home Ely.

“Stephen Ridley, 59, was last seen in Market Street at about 3pm. He was wearing a white and blue checked shirt.

“Officers have attended his home and attempts to locate him are ongoing.”

Friends and family are out on the streets today (July 14) in a bid to find Steve or anyone who may know where he is.

His daughter said: “The last text we had from him was that he was talking to some fishermen!

“He loves nature and so we have had many people searching down by the river, including us and the police, but so far nothing!”

He is 5ft 10/11, muscular build, with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a blue and white checked shirt and cargo shorts (either beige or blue).

Anyone with information concerning Stephen’s whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting incident number 288 of July 13.