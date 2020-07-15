Advanced search

Still no sign of missing man Steve Ridley who hasn’t returned home in two days

15 July, 2020 - 12:39
Missing! Have you seen 59-year-old Steve Ridley? He didn't return to his Ely home on Monday (July 13) following an evening walk.

Missing! Have you seen 59-year-old Steve Ridley? He didn�t return to his Ely home on Monday (July 13) following an evening walk. Picture: Submitted/Family

Police, friends and family are still on the hunt for missing Ely man Steve Ridley who hasn’t returned home from an evening walk two days ago.

The 59-year-old's last known location, according to his mobile phone tracker, was a field near Parish Bush Drove and Prickwillow Road on July 13 at 9pm.

The 59-year-old’s last known location, according to his mobile phone tracker, was a field near Parish Bush Drove and Prickwillow Road on July 13 at 9pm.

Mr Ridley was last seen by another person at the Hereward pub in Ely at around 3pm on July 13 after he took a selfie outside RBK at around 2pm.

His daughter, Hannah, said: “The last text we had from him was that he was talking to some fishermen!

“He loves nature and so we have had many people searching down by the river, including us and the police, but so far nothing!”

He is 5ft 10/11, muscular build, with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a blue and white checked shirt and cargo shorts (either beige or blue).

He is 5ft 10/11, muscular build, with short dark brown hair. He was wearing a blue and white checked shirt and cargo shorts (either beige or blue).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “He remains missing and enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

“We would urge anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call us.

“We were called at about 7pm on July 13 with reports a man had gone missing from his home Ely.

Anyone with information concerning Stephen's whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting incident number 388 of July 13.

“Stephen Ridley, 59, was last seen in Market Street at about 3pm. He was wearing a white and blue checked shirt.”

Anyone with information concerning Stephen’s whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting incident number 388 of July 13.

