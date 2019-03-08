Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

County council leader Steve Count joins 32 others in urging the Prime Minister for 'fairer funding' in shire counties

PUBLISHED: 17:09 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 20 August 2019

Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council Steve Count has written a letter urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to see through his promise to level up funding. Picture: ARCHANT

Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council Steve Count has written a letter urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to see through his promise to level up funding. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council Steve Count has written a letter urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to see through his promise to "level up" funding for the country's "left behind" places.

Cllr Count is one of 32 leaders of England's largest councils - the majority that are Conservative - who has written an open letter to the Telegraph.

They fear that previous government pledges to provide "fairer funding" for rural and shire county councils were facing uncertainty.

It comes as new analysis revealed that shire county areas are missing out on £3.2bn of funding per year compared to other parts of England.

New analysis from the County Councils Network (CCN), whose councils represent 25 million people, are calling on the government to provide emergency funding for councils next year.

In the full letter sent to the Telegraph, senior councillors warn that "if the Prime Minister is to fulfil his pledge to level up opportunity in this country, then we must have a cast iron commitment to fair funding for our underfunded and overburdened councils".

In the letter, the 33 council leaders say "for decades our historic shire counties have been left behind our major cities and urban areas".

Following the announcement there would only be a one-year spending review, county leaders say they will accept a short delay to a new funding system being introduced.

This would be in return for a "cast-iron" commitment from the new government that it will conclude and implement the review - and provide an emergency injection of additional funding next year.

Unless the new government provides additional resources and a commitment to fairer funding, CCN warn that they will have to cut back on frontline care services, repairs to potholes, streetlights and youth and sure start centres.

They also say that they will have no choice but to continue raising council tax in years to come to make up the funding shortfall.

The letter concludes: "If the Prime Minister is to fulfil his pledge to level up opportunity in this country, then we must have a cast iron commitment to fair funding for our underfunded and overburdened councils.

You may also want to watch:

"Mr Johnson knows from his time as London Mayor how the capital benefitted from more generous funding; enabling him to invest its infrastructure and local services, while cutting council tax.

"It is time our shire counties were given the same opportunities."

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in Ely during summer holidays

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in St John's Road, Ely have prompted police to advise that parents check where their children are hanging out during the summer holidays. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK.

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Two men banned from Ely city centre shops for five years

Luke Badcock

Film ‘Jumptastic’ shows how Little Downham raised more than £12,000 for charity

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in Ely during summer holidays

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in St John's Road, Ely have prompted police to advise that parents check where their children are hanging out during the summer holidays. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK.

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Two men banned from Ely city centre shops for five years

Luke Badcock

Film ‘Jumptastic’ shows how Little Downham raised more than £12,000 for charity

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Transformative’ principal Sue Freestone to step down after 15 years at the helm at King’s Ely

King's Ely principal Sue Freestone, centre, with Heads of School 2019, Maria Campbell and Felix Hawes. Mrs Freestone will retire from the school at the end of the month. Picture; JAMES LINSELL-CLARK

East Cambs Council unveils its no deal Brexit preparations and says it is focusing on ‘specific areas of risk’

Medical supplies into East Cambs was one of the issues raised by Cllr Cane during a council meeting on preparations for a no deal Brexit. IMAGE: PA

Ely Guild of Woodturners exhibition opens at cathedral conference centre

Creatively carved woodwork and intriguing new pieces are on display at the Ely Guild of Woodturners annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

County council leader Steve Count joins 32 others in urging the Prime Minister for ‘fairer funding’ in shire counties

Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council Steve Count has written a letter urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to see through his promise to level up funding. Picture: ARCHANT

Annual charity ride in memory of Ely biker Phil Beeton to take place this weekend

Annual charity motorcycle ride in memory of Ely biker Phil Beeton raised thousands for East Anglian Air Ambulance last year. Photo: David Fletcher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists