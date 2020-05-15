Advanced search

Knife man jailed for 14 weeks including three weeks for assaulting three police officers

PUBLISHED: 13:35 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 15 May 2020

Steven Barnes aged 32, jailed for carrying a knife in Littleport and for assaulting three police officers. Picture: Cambs Cops

Steven Barnes aged 32, jailed for carrying a knife in Littleport and for assaulting three police officers. Picture: Cambs Cops

Cambs Cops

An Ely man is behind bars after being jailed for possessing a Stanley knife in Littleport.

Steve Barnes, 32, was sentenced by Cambridge magistrates after changing his plea and admitting he was carrying the knife in Cottier Drive.

He was jailed for a total of 14 weeks including eight weeks for possession of the knife which the court ordered to be destroyed.

You may also want to watch:

Barnes received three weeks of the overall sentence for assaulting and beating a woman on January 4. A restraining order was out in place to stop him contacting the victim.

The remaining three weeks were imposed for assaulting three police officers in Littleport on January 5.

Magistrates said they took the defendant’s guilty plea into into account when imposing sentence.

The court met in Cambridge on May 14. Barnes, of Lynn Road, Ely, had a further case of assault dismissed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Council’s retail advisers fear impact on Ely shops but 10 acre, £4m a year turn-over farm shops complex gets green light

An artists impression of the proposed

Shocking pictures show damage left behind after bin lorry and HGV collide on A10

Shocking images show the scene after a bin lorry and large artic HGV collided on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Most Read

Council’s retail advisers fear impact on Ely shops but 10 acre, £4m a year turn-over farm shops complex gets green light

An artists impression of the proposed

Shocking pictures show damage left behind after bin lorry and HGV collide on A10

Shocking images show the scene after a bin lorry and large artic HGV collided on the A10 at Waterbeach. Picture: Terry Harris

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Latest from the Ely Standard

Payback on housing loans likely to be delayed as East Cambridgeshire Council assesses impact of cornonavirus on its finances

Haddenham Community Land Trust housing, The site, off West End on rural land at the Aldreth end of Haddenham, began taking shape earlier this year but has been held up by the coronavirus pandemic. Funding from East Cambs Council likely to be re-scheduled. Picture; PALACE GREEN HOMES.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 15

Q23. Ryan Giggs is one of 28 footballers to accomplish what feat? Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Knife man jailed for 14 weeks including three weeks for assaulting three police officers

Steven Barnes aged 32, jailed for carrying a knife in Littleport and for assaulting three police officers. Picture: Cambs Cops

Chairman hopes everyone can ‘enjoy tennis again’ as Ely Tennis Club reopens amid lockdown

Ely Tennis Club is glad to be back in action as they reopened their courts to the public after coronavirus restrictions were eased. Picture: ELY TENNIS CLUB

Principal calls for patience as school makes first steps towards reopening amid lockdown

Ely College principal Richard Spencer has called for families to be patient as the school makes its first steps towards fully reopening. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE
Drive 24