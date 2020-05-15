Knife man jailed for 14 weeks including three weeks for assaulting three police officers

An Ely man is behind bars after being jailed for possessing a Stanley knife in Littleport.

Steve Barnes, 32, was sentenced by Cambridge magistrates after changing his plea and admitting he was carrying the knife in Cottier Drive.

He was jailed for a total of 14 weeks including eight weeks for possession of the knife which the court ordered to be destroyed.

Barnes received three weeks of the overall sentence for assaulting and beating a woman on January 4. A restraining order was out in place to stop him contacting the victim.

The remaining three weeks were imposed for assaulting three police officers in Littleport on January 5.

Magistrates said they took the defendant’s guilty plea into into account when imposing sentence.

The court met in Cambridge on May 14. Barnes, of Lynn Road, Ely, had a further case of assault dismissed.