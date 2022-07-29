Gallery

Students at Littleport Community Primary School with their new books thanks to the seventh year of MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: Ian Carter

It began in the summer of 2016 and MP Steve Barclay has ensured his ‘read to succeed’ campaign has continued every year since.

Read to Succeed provides every Year 4 pupil across his North East Cambridgeshire constituency with a book for the summer holiday.

And with thousands raised every year through donations, the campaign’s success is well known.

“It is a way of encouraging pupils to use their local libraries,” said Mr Barclay.

Students at Highfield Littleport Academy with their new books thanks to the seventh year of MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: Ian Carter

"The theme this year, in association with the summer reading challenge in libraries, is gadgeteers - encouraging children to discover the amazing science and innovation behind the world around us.

“Reading is a gateway for children into whole new worlds – both real and imaginary.

“Children often begin to read more independently around the age of eight or nine which is why we target Year 4 to receive a new book to take home.

“And we work with local teachers on what books to choose.”

Students at Millfield Primary School in Littleport with their new books thanks to the seventh year of MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: Ian Carter

MP Steve Barclay with a member of Clarion Housing who donated £3,000 towards this year's Read to Succeed Campaign. - Credit: Ian Carter

He added: “Thanks to all the businesses, councillors, and residents who have supported the literacy scheme.”

This year, the first donation of £3,000 was from Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group.

“It has been a strong supporter, donating £12,000 over the past three years, and hundreds of children have benefitted from its generosity,” said the MP.

Phil Miles, director of Clarion Futures, said: “We’ve supported Steve’s Read to Succeed campaign for many years and were proud to be the first to donate this year.

“Enabling children to continue their learning through the summer holidays by giving them access to new books makes such a difference, and we hope that by supporting this campaign we can help inspire the next generation to get reading.”

Students at Mepal & Witcham CofE Primary School with their new books thanks to the seventh year of MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: Ian Carter

Tesco of Chatteris also provided £500 to the Read to Succeed campaign.

In June, Mr Barclay met some avid young readers from the Fens who had taken his reading challenge to new heights – by publishing their own book.

He first heard of the initiative on a visit to Orchards Primary School, Wisbech, earlier in the year “when they told me about their idea of producing a book The Wisbech Wonder”.

In June he hosted a visit by the students to Parliament.

Students at Downham Feoffees Primary Academy with their new books thanks to the seventh year of MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: Ian Carter

MP Steve Barclay with a member of Tesco Chatteris who donated £500 towards this year's Read to Succeed Campaign. - Credit: Ian Carter

“It was a pleasure to invite them to Westminster for a tour and to show the Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi their finished book,” he said.