Published: 2:19 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 2:49 PM June 22, 2021

Cambs Times, Ely Standard and Wisbech Standard editor John Elworthy with MP Steve Barclay. All three papers have backed the MP's Read to Succeed campaign since its launch six years ago. Mr Elworthy met with Mr Barclay to celebrate another successful year. Newspaper supplements featuring schools receiving the books are planned for later this summer. - Credit: IAN CARTER

More than 30 schools across Cambridgeshire will receive books thanks to the sixth year of an annual scheme that aims to get children reading.

Donations to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign - which aims to raise enough money to buy a new reading book for every Year 4 child in North East Cambridgeshire - will mean that schools across parts of East Cambridgeshire, Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey will receive books..

Companies that have donated include: Tina Gambell Fast Lente Llamas, McCains Foods, Fraser Dawbarns, Anglian Water, Bretts, Nestle Purina, Fenland District Council, Bishop of Ely, Stainless Metalcraft, Swann Edwards, Peter Humphrey, Fenmarc, Bowser Ollard and Bentley, Clarion Futures.

Whittlesey Town Council also donated £500 and mayor and council leader Cllr David Mason said the council is "delighted to be able to support again.

Read to Succeed cheque presentation: MP Steve Barclay with Mayor Councillor David Mason and Mayoress Ann Mason. - Credit: IAN CARTER

"From a personal point of view, I am equally supportive of this initiative having been a Reading Buddy at a Peterborough primary school for the past four years," he added.

"I know the valuable asset reading is to a child's general development.”

You may also want to watch:

This year’s books are inspired by the theme of 'wild world heroes' and were chosen in a bid to inspire children to stand up for the future of the planet.

Read to Succeed was launched by the MP in 2016 – and has enjoyed spectacular success.

Mr Barclay said the ethos of the campaign began when he realised that, after visits to schools, he recognised that many children fail to make progress during the summer holiday, when they are out of school.

Mr Barclay believes Read to Succeed can combat this.