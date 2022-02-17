Steve Barclay MP applauds Littleport’s street safety project
- Credit: Archant / Littleport Field Theatre Group / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Steve Barclay MP has congratulated a group from Littleport which has been awarded funding for an important street safety project in the village.
Littleport Field Theatre Group have had funding approved from The National Lottery community fund for their project called SisterSafe.
Working alongside project partners ‘community safe partnership’ and ‘think communities’, the group will use the funding to host a series of free, one day workshop sessions aimed at young women aged 16-24.
After hearing about the work the group is doing for the village, Steve Barclay MP shared his congratulations.
“Congratulations to Littleport’s Field Theatre Group, which has been awarded funding for SisterSafe,” he said.
“It’s a new street safety project to give young female residents tools and information aimed at reducing the risk of harm in public spaces.
“I applaud any and all efforts to crack down on the harassment of women and girls.”
The sessions will include street safety and safe travel advice, basic self-defence, and an introduction to digital safety tools such as phone apps.
Most Read
- 1 Teenagers arrested after 13-year-old assaulted outside sports centre
- 2 Cyclist, 52, dies in hospital after collision with Fiat 500 car near A14
- 3 Dramatic meeting sees mayor and seven councillors resign from council
- 4 Persimmon win appeal for 175 homes - and awarded costs
- 5 Met Office warns Storm Dudley and Eunice could bring 95mph winds
- 6 Village named as one of England’s best by archaeologist and author
- 7 Modern slavery crime boss operated from £450,000 Cambs home
- 8 Motorhome worth £45,000 stolen from outside owner’s home
- 9 Former factory pub is now Cambridge's coolest hangout spot
- 10 Holiday voucher scheme set to be extended for a further year
There will be a range of art-based activities to provoke discussions about women’s safety in general and, more importantly, how Littleport as a community can reduce the risk of harm to women in public places.
Participants to the workshops will also be offered free personal safety alarms and information booklets, as well as details of national street safety databases such as WalkSafe and Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s ‘street safe’ tool.
Steve Barclay MP said: “Given recent high-profile incidents such as the murder of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, it is important that females can feel safe on the streets of our communities.
“Promoting and expanding the national safe places initiative will benefit all residents, creating designated refuge places where vulnerable members of the public can seek help if needed.”
He added: “Currently, there are no premises in Littleport taking part in the scheme, so I’d encourage any café, shop, or business owners to support the project.”
For more information on SisterSafe or if you have a premises in Littleport and would like to take part in the scheme, contact thefieldtheatregroup@hotmail.co.uk.