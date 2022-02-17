Steve Barclay MP (pictured top left) has applauded Littleport Field Theatre Group after they've had funding approved for their project called SisterSafe (inset). This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Archant / Littleport Field Theatre Group / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Steve Barclay MP has congratulated a group from Littleport which has been awarded funding for an important street safety project in the village.

Littleport Field Theatre Group have had funding approved from The National Lottery community fund for their project called SisterSafe.

Working alongside project partners ‘community safe partnership’ and ‘think communities’, the group will use the funding to host a series of free, one day workshop sessions aimed at young women aged 16-24.

After hearing about the work the group is doing for the village, Steve Barclay MP shared his congratulations.

“Congratulations to Littleport’s Field Theatre Group, which has been awarded funding for SisterSafe,” he said.

“It’s a new street safety project to give young female residents tools and information aimed at reducing the risk of harm in public spaces.

“I applaud any and all efforts to crack down on the harassment of women and girls.”

The sessions will include street safety and safe travel advice, basic self-defence, and an introduction to digital safety tools such as phone apps.

There will be a range of art-based activities to provoke discussions about women’s safety in general and, more importantly, how Littleport as a community can reduce the risk of harm to women in public places.

Participants to the workshops will also be offered free personal safety alarms and information booklets, as well as details of national street safety databases such as WalkSafe and Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s ‘street safe’ tool.

SisterSafe is a new and important street safety project in Littleport. - Credit: Littleport Field Theatre Group

Steve Barclay MP said: “Given recent high-profile incidents such as the murder of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, it is important that females can feel safe on the streets of our communities.

“Promoting and expanding the national safe places initiative will benefit all residents, creating designated refuge places where vulnerable members of the public can seek help if needed.”

He added: “Currently, there are no premises in Littleport taking part in the scheme, so I’d encourage any café, shop, or business owners to support the project.”

For more information on SisterSafe or if you have a premises in Littleport and would like to take part in the scheme, contact thefieldtheatregroup@hotmail.co.uk.

Steve Barclay MP has congratulated Littleport Field Theatre Group on their SisterSafe street safety project. - Credit: Archant



