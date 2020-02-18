Three Soham brothers to run 2020 London Marathon together in memory of late father who died of cancer

Three Soham brothers Luke, Toby and Jake Andrews (pictured) are running the 2020 London Marathon in memory of their late father who died of cancer in 2016. Picture: Supplied/GoFundMe Supplied/GoFundMe

Three brothers are gearing up to run the 2020 London Marathon in a bid to raise charity cash following their father's death four years ago.

Soham dad Steve Andrews died in 2016 after a battle with pancreatic cancer and now his three sons - Luke, Toby and Jake - want to do something to give back to a charity which helped their family.

After Steve's diagnosis, the Maggie's Centre charity helped him and his family "through the tough times", during treatment and coming to terms with the deadly disease.

His son Jake, who plays football for Soham Town with Toby, is spearheading a fundraising campaign and have already raised over £400 on GoFundMe.

Jake said: "Maggie's Centre was a really supportive foundation that helped my dad through the tough times of getting treatment and dealing with cancer etc.

"They also were massively supportive of our family too. We couldn't have asked for a better group of people to support us through that time.

"So, we would like to give back as much as we can since they rely solely on donations to function and carry out their great work."

Each year, the boys stage a fundraising football match for the charity, but this year wanted to take it one step further and wanted to tackle the London Marathon.

Jake added: "My older brother [Luke] ran the London Marathon in 2017, and we thought it would be a good opportunity for us to raise some money for them if we all three did it together this year.

"We are a very close family and we are extremely excited to be able to do something like this together, whilst also raising money for an unbelievable cause.

"Toby and I play for Soham Town Rangers, joined this year, just after coming home from playing at university in the US. We have found a lot of happiness at the club with a fantastic coaching staff and group of players.

"We're very thankful and appreciative of the club for helping with fundraising, especially since we have been at the club for a short amount of time.

"I asked Mark Goldsack very recently if we could arrange something to help us raise money, so it was relatively short notice, and he's been so helpful in making arrangements to be able to put something on for us."

The match dedicated to Steve is Soham Town's home game against Romford FC on Saturday, February 22 while the boys train for the marathon.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamandrewslondonmarathon