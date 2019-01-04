Bishop of Ely Stephen Conway ‘too pleased’ after being appointed patron of Marshal Papworth Fund

The Right Reverend Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely, has been appointed as patron of the charitable fund the Marshal Papworth Fund. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The Right Revered Stephen Conway has said he is “too pleased” to be appointed patron of the Marshal Papworth Fund.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Right Revd Conway has become patron of the charitable fund which educates agricultural and horticultural students from developing countries.

Formed in 2001, the Marshal Papworth Fund runs scholarships and short course programmes from funds donated from farmer Marshal Papworth.

Right Revd Conway said: “I have long enjoyed an association with the East of England Agricultural Society, so when I was asked to help support the great work that the charity undertakes I was only too pleased.

“I have played a major role in building up links with Churches overseas and have travelled to South Sudan and Latvia on behalf of the Diocese of Salisbury and Vellore in South India as Bishop of Ely.”

Tom Arthey, Marshal Papworth Fund chairman, said: “We are thrilled that Bishop Stephen has become the fund’s patron.

“We look forward to working closely with him to identify and nurture potential partners, sponsors and advocates to help us secure the fund’s future and enable many more agricultural students from developing countries to benefit from our scholarships.”