Students build roller coasters in a day learning about the world of work

Witchford Village College PHSE day.

Students built mini roller coasters as part of a day of special activities toencourage young people to consider careers in science, technology engineering and maths.

Witchford Village College PHSE day.

Witchford Village College took part in this term’s Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education (PSHE) day with the help local employers to make it an interactive and informative event for our pupils.

A spokesman for Witchford Village College said: “The day was a great success and students commented that they realised you can do anything.

“Others said it was great to interact with former students and seeing where people have gone after Witchford, and the careers they have.

“We also extend a big thank you to all the employers who took part and made this day a really worthwhile event.”

Witchford Village College PHSE day.

The Skills Service provided a manufacturing simulation to encourage enterprise with Year 7 pupils. with each team making ducks to sell at profit.

Year 8 students built a roller coaster run using card templates and a perspex frame.

They then designed, built and tested a KNex Newton car with varying degrees of success.

Former students spoke to Year 9 students about their career paths since leaving WVC, in partnership with Future First.

Students learnt about skills and misconceptions were challenged.

A workshop was also delivered by the Institute of Grocery Distribution as part of their national education programme ‘Feeding Britain’s Future’.

Professionals from the food industry delivered a session to inspire students about the world of work.

In collaboration with Enterprise Advisor, representatives from ten local businesses took part in an employer carousel with Year 10 students. The session kicked off with a presentation on apprenticeships from AIM then Young Enterprise delivered their ‘Learn to Earn’ programme which encourages students to consider financial plans for the future, set goals and think about their study options.

The session gave students a clearer understanding of the routes to jobs and careers and the resources to access further information.

The NCS National Citizen Service also delivered a talk to Year 10 students informing them of the opportunities that are available for volunteering and programmes after sitting exams in Year 11.