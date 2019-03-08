Advanced search

'Such a special show': Haddenham's annual steam rally celebrates 46 years and organisers say they are already planning for next year

PUBLISHED: 12:47 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 11 September 2019

The annual Haddenham Steam Rally which took place in the county on September 7 and 8. Picture: Kev / Heritage Snapper

The annual Haddenham Steam Rally which took place in the county on September 7 and 8. Picture: Kev / Heritage Snapper

Cambridgeshire's annual steam rally held in one of the county's villages has been dubbed a 'special show' after celebrating its 46th birthday.

The Haddenham Steam Rally and Heavy Horse Show, which brings together more than 600 exhibits, has taken place in the village for nearly 50 years.

It's a traditional steam and country fair for enthusiasts and those just looking for a day out - there was something for everyone to enjoy at the event on September 7 and 8.

A spokesman for the event said: "So the 46th rally is over. The trailers are packed up and put away for another year.

"We would like to thank our exhibitors, traders and sponsors who all help make Haddenham such a special show."

Everything from steam engines to vintage tractors and lorries were on display at the two-day event held on Sutton Road, just off the A1421.

Attendees could also explore the old tyme fair and watch daredevil Ken Foxes' world famous Wall of Death stunt live in action.

As ever, Norfolk-based photographer Kev, also known as Heritage Snapper, was on hand both days to document the festival. He has since released almost 400 images.

The spokesman added: "We must also thank our volunteers and hard working committee who have spent the last year organising the rally and have already started planning for next year.

"We look forward to welcoming you all next year."

All of Heritage Snapper's images are available on his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HeritageSnapper/ and are free to view and share.

