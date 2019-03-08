Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were 'no major injuries'
PUBLISHED: 16:36 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 20 May 2019
Archant
Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Longstanton this morning.
There were no major injuries as passengers were quickly evacuated from the blaze when crews arrived in Station Road at 9.31am.
Passengers and eyewitnesses posted photos from the scene showing large plumes of black smoke and both vehicles well alight.
One eyewitness reported that it appeared the car caught light first before the flames spread to the nearby bus.
Passengers on the bus were asked to walk the two miles back to Swavesey after all services were cancelled.
A Cambs Fire spokesman said: "Three crews from Cambridge, one crew from Cottenham and one crew from St Ives arrived to find a bus and car fully engulfed in flames after a collision.
"Firefighters extinguished the fire using hose reels and one casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance crews.
"Crews returned to their stations by 2.15pm."