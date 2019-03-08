Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were 'no major injuries'

PUBLISHED: 16:36 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 20 May 2019

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Archant

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Longstanton this morning.

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE. Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE.

There were no major injuries as passengers were quickly evacuated from the blaze when crews arrived in Station Road at 9.31am.

Passengers and eyewitnesses posted photos from the scene showing large plumes of black smoke and both vehicles well alight.

You may also want to watch:

One eyewitness reported that it appeared the car caught light first before the flames spread to the nearby bus.

Passengers on the bus were asked to walk the two miles back to Swavesey after all services were cancelled.

A Cambs Fire spokesman said: "Three crews from Cambridge, one crew from Cottenham and one crew from St Ives arrived to find a bus and car fully engulfed in flames after a collision.

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPERGuided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

"Firefighters extinguished the fire using hose reels and one casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance crews.

"Crews returned to their stations by 2.15pm."

Most Read

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were ‘no major injuries’

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

On the right track! Dozens attend annual Ely and District Model Railway Club exhibition

Visitors look on in awe at Ely and District Model Railway Club's annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

Most Read

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were ‘no major injuries’

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

On the right track! Dozens attend annual Ely and District Model Railway Club exhibition

Visitors look on in awe at Ely and District Model Railway Club's annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were ‘no major injuries’

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

On the right track! Dozens attend annual Ely and District Model Railway Club exhibition

Visitors look on in awe at Ely and District Model Railway Club's annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists