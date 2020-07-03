Advanced search

Dog dies in village bungalow blaze that required 30 firefighters to put it out

PUBLISHED: 13:51 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 03 July 2020

Dog dies in bungalow fire at Station Road, Isleham. The blaze required more than 30 firefighters to put it out. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

A dog died in an Isleham bungalow fire that required more than 30 firefighters to put it out.

Crews were called at around 5.40am this morning (Friday July 3) and arrived to find a two-bedroom property well alight in Station Road.

Engines from both Suffolk and Cambridgeshire attended the scene, with three crews from Newmarket and one from Mildenhall helping tackle the blaze.

A Cambs Fire & Rescue spokesman said: “Crews from Burwell, Cambridge and Ely, along with crews from Newmarket and Mildenhall in Suffolk arrived to find a well developed fire in a semi detached bungalow.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well developed fire in a semi-detached bungalow. The affected property and adjoining bungalow were evacuated when crews arrived.

“A road closure was also put in place to allow crews to tackle the fire safely.

“Crews remained on scene in order to dampen down and investigate the cause.

