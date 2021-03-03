Breaking

Published: 6:29 PM March 3, 2021

The former deputy of Cambridgeshire County Council has criticised council staff in his first comments since resigning amid controversy over his tenancy of a council-owned farm.

The former Conservative councillor Roger Hickford has criticised the council’s farm team for what he described as “incompetent project management”, and said he was “forced to abandon” his business venture at his tenancy and leave the property “due to a series of broken promises by the council”.

He said he resigned “because the situation has been made untenable for me to continue”.

Mr Hickford stepped down from his role as deputy leader and councillor for Sawston and Shelford on Friday (February 26), ahead of a decision to be taken by his former council colleagues over whether to release a report of a two-year investigation into his tenancy and interactions with the council’s county farms team.

Cambridgeshire County Council declined to comment in response to Mr Hickford’s claims, noting the matter will be discussed at the audit and accounts committee by councillors Friday (March 5).

Mr Hickford had been attempting to set up a centre for dog well-being at the property, Manor Farm, in Girton, featuring canine day care, training, hydrotherapy, massage and grooming.

In a statement provided to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Hickford said he was “upfront and transparent” about his role as a councillor when applying for the tenancy.

He said his business plans “suffered severe delays due to inexperience and incompetent project management by those within the county farms team who were engaged with the project”.

And he added: “I have worked very hard at this project for a number of years and have invested both significant amounts of my time and my money in improving the property and have been forced to abandon the project and leave the property due to a series of broken promises by the council”.

Addressing his resignation he said: “I had already decided not to stand for re-election at the May elections because of the way the council had treated me as a farms tenant and a councillor throughout this process.

“However I felt I had no other choice but to step down as deputy leader of the council and also resign my position as county councillor with immediate effect because the situation has been made untenable for me to continue.

“I am very disappointed that my time at the council should end in this way.

“I have been taking legal advice throughout this process both in relation to the council’s conduct regarding the tenancy and in relation to the audit process, and will continue to do so.

“I have nothing further to say at this time.”

Cambridgeshire County Council owns the largest public sector farm estate in the country, and in 2017 it awarded a tenancy for one of its sites, Manor Farm in Girton, to its then deputy leader, Conservative Roger Hickford.

Mr Hickford’s tenancy and the subsequent two-year investigation – including a police investigation – has been dubbed “farmgate”.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary ultimately concluded it would take no further action following its investigation.

But a report produced for the council by an independent auditor has now been completed, and will be considered by the council’s audit committee on March 5.

Leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition group, Lucy Nethsingha, has called for the report to be made public, and described the whole affair as the “farmgate scandal”.

Consideration of the report by the committee, including a decision on whether to make it public, has followed a two-year process.

The tenancy was first awarded to Mr Hickford in April 2017.

Despite being included under Mr Hickford’s registered interests on the council website, the farm tenancy only came to the wider attention of opposition councillors and the press in 2018 when Mr Hickford left a meeting citing his tenancy as a declared interest.

The county council’s general purposes committee was asked in December 2018 to approve a £183,000 extension of the property. Mr Hickford, then a councillor on the committee and deputy leader of the council, declared an interest as the tenant.

In January 2019 the audit and accounts committee received a request to review the process by which the tenancy was awarded and subsequent decisions related to it.

The council has previously said: “The award of this tenancy to Cllr Roger Hickford followed the correct process, is not a member decision, and was made within the rules governing both council and councillor conduct.

“Cllr Hickford declared his tenancy of the farm on the council’s public website as soon as it was awarded and has taken part in no council discussions or decisions about the tenancy which might benefit him financially”.

The audit report due to be considered by the committee is currently exempt from release to the press and public.

The council has said: “The papers are marked exempt where they contain information defined by the Local Government Act 1972 (which includes information relating to an individual or to financial affairs of any person) and it is considered likely that the item will be considered in private.

“It is then for the committee itself to determine whether any or all of the report goes into the public domain.”

Roger Hickford’s statement in full:

“In 2017, we were awarded the tenancy for Manor Farm to run a commercial enterprise, after an application process during in which a full application and business plan was submitted. I was, at all times upfront and transparent about my role as a county councillor, something which would have been self-evident in any event. Manor Farm consisted of both commercial and residential premises (in which we lived and made our home whilst at the property).

“The project suffered severe delays due to inexperience and incompetent project management by those within the county farms team who were engaged with the project. This team was a very small team in charge of the county’s greatest financial asset. The county farms estates are worth in excess of £300m.

“I have worked very hard at this project for a number of years and have invested both significant amounts of my time and my money in improving the property and have been forced to abandon the project and leave the property due to a series of broken promises by the council.

“I have, at all times, and when requested to do so, participated in the long-drawn out audit investigation. I have serious concerns about the fairness and transparency of that procedure, which have been raised on numerous occasions. For over two years I have been frustrated by the council’s lack of responses to my questions and concerns, the length to time taken to get to this stage, and last week I found out that the final audit report has been completed and distributed to the audit committee but that any access to it has been denied to me.

“I had already decided not to stand for re-election at the May elections because of the way the council had treated me as a farms tenant and a councillor throughout this process. However I felt I had no other choice but to step down as deputy leader of the council and also resign my position as county councillor with immediate effect because the situation has been made untenable for me to continue. I am very disappointed that my time at the council should end in this way.

“I have been taking legal advice throughout this process both in relation to the council’s conduct regarding the tenancy and in relation to the audit process, and will continue to do so.

“I have nothing further to say at this time.”

Timeline of events provided by Cambridgeshire County Council

Early 2017 – The tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton, was advertised publicly in line with normal practice as the smallest of ten vacant Cambridgeshire County Farms Estate holdings.

April 5 2017 – The tenancy was awarded

December 20 2017 – Business tenancy signed

Jan 15 2019 – The Chairman of the Audit and Accounts Committee received a formal request to review the process leading up to the award of the tenancy and the subsequent decisions made regarding the tenancy.

During the course of the investigation, Internal Audit concluded, in line with normal audit practice, that it was necessary to audit the Farm Services’ existing procedures and bring this together into one report.

June 2019 – The first draft of the Tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton report was completed.

July 4 2019 – the matter was referred to the police to consider whether any formal criminal

investigation was required.

October 9 2019 – Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed that they would progress with an investigation.

March 5 2020 – Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed that they were closing their investigation with no further action.

April 29 2020 – This decision was confirmed in writing, and audit work was able to resume.

May – October 2020 – The report was completed and went through two rounds of fact checking with key stakeholders.

Nov 10 2020 – Draft final redacted report was sent to all key stakeholders with a request for final comment by Nov 27

Nov 20 2020 – Chief Internal Auditor reported to progress to the Audit Committee, outlining a timeline that expected a finalised report by December 4 which would then be handed to the Chief Executive and Monitoring Officer to consider any further action under formal processes.

Dec 7 2020 – the Chief Executive was informed that the Chief Internal Auditor was unable to complete the Manor Farm Audit due to illness.

December 23 2020 – Audit and Accounts Committee met at an extraordinary meeting to consider this development and resolved to note that the Chief Executive would proceed to appoint an independent auditor to complete the work. An appointment was subsequently made of Mazars LRP.

January 26 2021 – Audit and Accounts Committee received an update on the progress of the audit and it was agreed to set up dates in March 2021 to consider the audit, March 5 being the first.

