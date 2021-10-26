Gallery

Published: 10:25 AM October 26, 2021 Updated: 10:57 AM October 26, 2021

Stanley Scott's (pictured) first novel 'The Old Gatehouse' is based mostly on his long life living in the fens of Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Vanessa Scott

A 95-year-old man from Ely has recently published his first book that he wrote during lockdown in hopes of beating the pandemic blues.

At the age of 93, Stanley Scott, who has lived in Ely all his life, decided to invest in a Chromebook and began writing.

Just two years later, his first period novel ‘The Old Gatehouse’ was published.

It's a fictional book with made-up characters, but Stanley's personal experiences gave him incidents to elaborate on.

Vanessa Scott, Stanley’s daughter, said: "My father has always been an active man, and as he gradually restricted more rigorous pursuits, he turned his hand firstly to model railway construction, then to writing.

"Having heard me agonise over my various laptop or iPad crises, and being the kind father he is, he bought a Chromebook for himself which would help me out if needed.

"Dad started tapping out things straight away in his office - he got hooked!

"It made me smile since he had always been so anti - computers!"

One day during lockdown, Stanley announced to Vanessa that he'd finished a full length novel, set early in the twentieth century.

"I was amazed. My father has never been a reader, let alone a writer!" she said.

"Here he was, having written a story divided into naturally even chapter lengths and showing a real feel for the shape of an extended piece of writing."

Stanley's book was complete by July 2020 and Vanessa says it was a great project for the first lockdown.

"Together we polished it up, with Dad additionally reading each chapter aloud," she said.

"There were some very funny ‘out-takes’ which had us both in stitches of laughter!"

Those who purchase Stanley's book will learn about his close ties with Ely Cathedral and his career as a professional electrical engineer.

Vanessa added: "The book is a warm and uplifting read, sprinkled with touches of humour, written for his family with love."

"I am so proud of my father, as is my sister and her family,"

"He likes to keep busy and on completion of this book has continued writing, producing six children’s stories and a sequel to ‘The Old Gatehouse’ which is currently under review - Not bad for ninety-five!"

You can purchase ‘The Old Gatehouse’ from Amazon and all major online book stores.

