Stan, 90, plays an accordion and sings for neighbours during coronavirus lockdown

Stan Butcher, 90, entertains residents in Lansdowne Close in Ely every Sunday afternoon with music from his piano accordian. IMAGE: Art Kelleway Art Kelleway

A 90-year-old Ely resident plays a piano accordion every week to entertain his neighbours during the coronavirus lockdown.

For the last four Sundays, Stan Butcher, of Lansdowne Close, sings and plays for residents on his driveway between 3:30pm and 4:30pm.

His music has even attracted audience members out on their daily exercise.

In a letter to the Ely Standard, Stan’s neighbour Art Kelleway, said: “Thank goodness the weather has been such that we have been able to sit out and enjoy his performance.

“Not only do the local residents enjoy but at times those non-local residents taking their daily walking exercise during these difficult times will stop and listen to his great music and when continuing their walk applaud.”

He added: “I can only on behalf of Lansdowne residents say a big thank you to Stan who is a diamond at these difficult times.”