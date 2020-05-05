Stan, 90, plays an accordion and sings for neighbours during coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 15:37 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 05 May 2020
Art Kelleway
A 90-year-old Ely resident plays a piano accordion every week to entertain his neighbours during the coronavirus lockdown.
For the last four Sundays, Stan Butcher, of Lansdowne Close, sings and plays for residents on his driveway between 3:30pm and 4:30pm.
His music has even attracted audience members out on their daily exercise.
In a letter to the Ely Standard, Stan’s neighbour Art Kelleway, said: “Thank goodness the weather has been such that we have been able to sit out and enjoy his performance.
“Not only do the local residents enjoy but at times those non-local residents taking their daily walking exercise during these difficult times will stop and listen to his great music and when continuing their walk applaud.”
He added: “I can only on behalf of Lansdowne residents say a big thank you to Stan who is a diamond at these difficult times.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.