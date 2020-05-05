Advanced search

Stan, 90, plays an accordion and sings for neighbours during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:37 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 05 May 2020

Stan Butcher, 90, entertains residents in Lansdowne Close in Ely every Sunday afternoon with music from his piano accordian. IMAGE: Art Kelleway

Stan Butcher, 90, entertains residents in Lansdowne Close in Ely every Sunday afternoon with music from his piano accordian. IMAGE: Art Kelleway

Art Kelleway

A 90-year-old Ely resident plays a piano accordion every week to entertain his neighbours during the coronavirus lockdown.

For the last four Sundays, Stan Butcher, of Lansdowne Close, sings and plays for residents on his driveway between 3:30pm and 4:30pm.

His music has even attracted audience members out on their daily exercise.

In a letter to the Ely Standard, Stan’s neighbour Art Kelleway, said: “Thank goodness the weather has been such that we have been able to sit out and enjoy his performance.

“Not only do the local residents enjoy but at times those non-local residents taking their daily walking exercise during these difficult times will stop and listen to his great music and when continuing their walk applaud.”

He added: “I can only on behalf of Lansdowne residents say a big thank you to Stan who is a diamond at these difficult times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Hero Award nomination for teen coach who set up city’s first girls football programme

Sporting hero award nomination for 17-year-old Adam Everett who set up Ely?s first girls football programme. He is pictured as part of the Bishop Laney Sixth Form team in April 2019 when they won the Manchester cup after beating teams from Morocco, South Africa and England. Picture: PIP DAVIS

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Hero Award nomination for teen coach who set up city’s first girls football programme

Sporting hero award nomination for 17-year-old Adam Everett who set up Ely?s first girls football programme. He is pictured as part of the Bishop Laney Sixth Form team in April 2019 when they won the Manchester cup after beating teams from Morocco, South Africa and England. Picture: PIP DAVIS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Scientists allow public to gain insight into their work with virtual tour amid coronavirus lockdown

Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute have teamed up with Google Expeditions to help create a virtual tour, where the public can see how the institute works and take a tour of the labs. Picture: SUBMITTED

Stan, 90, plays an accordion and sings for neighbours during coronavirus lockdown

Stan Butcher, 90, entertains residents in Lansdowne Close in Ely every Sunday afternoon with music from his piano accordian. IMAGE: Art Kelleway

Police warning after puppy scam claims new victims in our region

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit has warned of a new online puppy sales scam. Picture; RSPCA

Students and staff make and deliver 300 PPE visors in a week for NHS, care home staff and frontline workers

Students and staff at Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy hand-crafted more than 300 PPE visors in a week for NHS, care home staff and frontline workers in the local community. Picture: CHRISTINA EMMESS
Drive 24