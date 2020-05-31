VIDEO: Keeping us entertained in lockdown! Watch 90-year-old Stan on the accordion

Stan Butcher Archant

Video of 90-year-old Stan playing the piano accordion outside his Ely home during lockdown is shared for everyone to enjoy.

Throughout lockdown, Stan Butcher. Of Landsdowne Close, sings and plays for residents on his driveway between 3:30pm and 4:30pm.

This video was filmed earlier in the month, but Stan continues to entertain his neighbours every Sunday afternoon.

His neighbour, Art Kellaway, said: “It really lifts everyone’s spirits.”