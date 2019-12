Fundraising appeal for £30,000 launched to expand and protect Ely's stained glass museum

Fundraising appeal for £30,000 launched to expand Elys stained glass museum. The Prince of Wales at the museum during his visit to Ely in 2018. Picture: TERRY HARRIS © Terry Harris

An appeal has been launched to raise £30,000 for new storage racks to house Ely's growing collection of stained glass.

The Stained Glass Museum, located in the cathedral, want to expand and protect more than 1,000 stained glass panels from both religious and secular buildings.

The 'What's in Store? Glass Racks Appeal' project is estimated to cost £30,000 to complete.

The additional storage space will also allow people to carry out research and have specialised tours.

A spokesperson for the museum said: "This will help us continue to develop the collection through new acquisitions.

"As a special thank you to those who donate to our project, we have a number of limited edition and unique donor rewards available such as prints and shelf sponsorship.

Visit www.stainedglassmuseum.com/glassracksappeal.html to donate or visit the museum.

