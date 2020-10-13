Stained Glass Museum awarded over £70,000 from government fund

The Stained Glass Museum in Ely is awarded over £70,000 from the Culture Recovery Fund. In 2018, the Prince of Wales was given a tour of the museum on a visit to Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS © Terry Harris

The Stained Glass Museum is Ely has been awarded over £70,000 from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

It comes as KD Theatre Productions and the Babylon Arts Gallery also announced they had secured grants from the £1.57 billion fund set up to help cultural organisations through the coronavirus pandemic.

A post on the Stained Glass Museum’s Facebook page said: “We are delighted to share that The Stained Glass Museum has been awarded a grant of £71,790 as part of the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund!”

It went on to explain that the museum is one of 1,385 “cultural and creative organisations” to receive the “urgently needed support”.

In the first round of grants, £257 million of investment was released. Grants are administered by Arts Council England.

“We’ll be sharing more soon about the grant and the ways it will benefit the museum!” the post ended.