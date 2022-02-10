Updated

Bus driver Dainius Denesevicius returned to Stagecoach, having been told he would have a five per cent chance of survival after contracting Covid-19 two years ago. - Credit: Stagecoach

A bus driver who was given a five per cent chance of survival after contracting Covid-19 two years ago is now able “to live my life as normal”.

Dainius Denesevicius of Soham was taken to hospital after catching coronavirus in March 2020.

The Stagecoach East bus driver, who was told by doctors that he only had a five per cent survival rate, then spent three months in an induced coma.

“When I first woke up from the coma, I felt like only a day had passed, although it had actually been 58 days,” Dainius said.

“After that, I had to relearn how to walk.

“At the beginning, walking 100 metres felt like doing a 10k hike, but over time I gradually built up my strength.”

Dainius would often sit in the garden during his recovery at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

During that time, his colleagues from Stagecoach would wave to him from their buses as they drove past, and often stop by to visit.

And in January this year, Dainius rejoined Stagecoach East after completing a refresher course, and is now back to doing what he loves.

“The last couple of years have been a battle,” he said.

“But with the support of my family, friends, colleagues, and healthcare professionals I have fully recovered, and am able to live my life as normal.

“The journey here has been a long one, but I’m grateful to be back here with my team and out and about on the roads again.”

Stu Wright, operations manager at Stagecoach’s Cambridge depot, said Dainius left a great impact on the team during his battle with Covid.

“He really left a hole in the team, so we’re thrilled to have him back,” he said.

“Dainius has been through a lot with his Covid battle and has left a mark on his colleagues.”

Mr Wright added: “It’s wonderful to see him fit and healthy after his difficult journey over the last two years.”

Darren Roe, managing director at Stagecoach East, described Dainius’ recovery as a story of resilience.

“Dainius’ story of how he has shown incredible resilience and overcome such a tough challenge is inspiring,” said Mr Roe.

“Stagecoach East is delighted to welcome him back.”