Staff tackle 1,000-mile trek in bid to boost pupils' chances

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:48 PM March 18, 2021   
Pupils at The Shade in Soham could benefit from new sensory room

Pupils at The Shade Primary School could benefit from a new sensory room, which is being fundraised for by staff who are tackling a 1,000-mile trek throughout March. - Credit: The Shade Primary School

A primary school is tackling a 1,000-mile trek throughout the month of March to help provide a new sensory room. 

Staff at The Shade Primary School in Soham have been running, walking and cycling the distance to raise funds for the new facility, which is hoped to benefit children’s learning and mental wellbeing. 

Laura Baker, teaching assistant at the school, said: “I suggested a sensory room to the headteacher.  

“She said they haven’t got much money, so I said can we fundraise and came up with the idea to run, walk and cycle 1,000 miles in March. 

“We want to raise £2,000 for features such as lights, beanbags and a music room, but we’re only got to 27 per cent of what we want to achieve.” 

Around 20 staff members are taking on the challenge to fund a sensory room, which will help children under an education, health and care plan (EHCP) as well as pupils who don’t require extra support. 

Ms Baker added: “We are getting a lot of children with EHCP, such as autism, speech language problems, hearing problems, emotional needs, and I think it’s an essential room for children to chill out.   

“I think this will be an important part of their learning and it would be good for their mental health and wellbeing.” 

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3cM9tpX.  

