Advanced search

Primary school staff come together to send heartfelt message to pupils during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:39 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 23 April 2020

Staff at The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham came together to share a positive message to pupils. Pictures: FACEBOOK/THE WEATHERALLS PRIMARY SCHOOL

Staff at The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham came together to share a positive message to pupils. Pictures: FACEBOOK/THE WEATHERALLS PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

Staff at a primary school in Soham have come together to send a heartfelt message to pupils amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Members of staff at The Weatheralls Primary School each held up a word designed with rainbow colours to try and spread positivity to children and their families.

The message, which was posted on the school’s Facebook page which has attracted over 130 reactions, read: “Hello to all the pupils of the wonderful Weatheralls Primary School.

“We wanted to send you a little message, so you know how much we miss you. We are very proud of the way you are persevering and staying positive.

“We will all be together again soon, but for now, please stay home, stay safe and protect the NHS.”

Residents took to social media to show their appreciation to the message.

One said “it really touched me and a lot of the other parents”, another thought “this is truly beautiful, the kids love it!” while another wrote “we are so lucky to have such a wonderful school and amazing teachers and staff.”

What are you doing to help others during the coronavirus pandemic? Let us know - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Post Office move plan would include stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store - but what do you think?

The current Ely Post Office is located inside Costcutter on Market Street. Picture: Ely Standard

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Post Office move plan would include stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store - but what do you think?

The current Ely Post Office is located inside Costcutter on Market Street. Picture: Ely Standard

Latest from the Ely Standard

The galloping vicar, roast duck for Sunday lunch and catching a pig (mostly greased) - memories from Soham Feast of 100 years ago

Our trip down memory lane looking at some of the history and traditions of Soham Feast. Picture; ARCHIVE

Care home residents and staff film their own TikTok video

Soham Lodge Care Centre team complete viral TikTok dance challenge. Picture: Supplied

King’s Ely students excel in national photography competition

Emily Parsons, 15, Kings Ely, has been named Overall Under-16 Winner for the NUA Beyond the Frame photography competition.

Primary school staff come together to send heartfelt message to pupils during coronavirus lockdown

Staff at The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham came together to share a positive message to pupils. Pictures: FACEBOOK/THE WEATHERALLS PRIMARY SCHOOL

Covid19 hits charity income - Greyhound Trust appeals for help.

The Mildenhall branch of the Greyhound Trust which homes retired racing dogs in East Cambridgeshire, and parts of Suffolk and Norfolk, is appealing to people to help it to respond to coronavirus crisis that has hit fund raising.
Drive 24