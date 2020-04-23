Primary school staff come together to send heartfelt message to pupils during coronavirus lockdown

Staff at The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham came together to share a positive message to pupils. Pictures: FACEBOOK/THE WEATHERALLS PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

Staff at a primary school in Soham have come together to send a heartfelt message to pupils amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Members of staff at The Weatheralls Primary School each held up a word designed with rainbow colours to try and spread positivity to children and their families.

The message, which was posted on the school’s Facebook page which has attracted over 130 reactions, read: “Hello to all the pupils of the wonderful Weatheralls Primary School.

“We wanted to send you a little message, so you know how much we miss you. We are very proud of the way you are persevering and staying positive.

“We will all be together again soon, but for now, please stay home, stay safe and protect the NHS.”

Residents took to social media to show their appreciation to the message.

One said “it really touched me and a lot of the other parents”, another thought “this is truly beautiful, the kids love it!” while another wrote “we are so lucky to have such a wonderful school and amazing teachers and staff.”

