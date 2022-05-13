'I see it as an opportunity' - care staff praise rehab centre's welcome culture
- Credit: Askham Village Community
At one Cambridgeshire rehabilitation centre, International Nurses Day has not just been about recognising the importance of their work on a day-to-day basis.
In fact, over the last two years, staff at Askham Village Community have been battling through the Covid-19 pandemic while trying to exemplify a service residents can smile about.
The centre also looks to recognise the diversity of its staff as part of the international event on May 12.
Lead nurse Shainy Mathew moved from her native India to join Askham in 2011, where she has risen to a management role.
“What I love most about Askham is the teamwork and community feeling,” said Shainy.
“Many of the residents express a keen interest in my heritage and it has become a talking point throughout my career.
“I think the fact I have been here for 11 years speaks volumes to the way I have been treated, not only as an employee but as an Indian woman.”
Most Read
- 1 Combined Authority in freefall: how on earth did we get to this?
- 2 Lane closed on A14 after ambulance and lorry crash
- 3 Free trips on classic coaches at Busfest 2022
- 4 Caught on camera the moment an otter came up for dinner
- 5 Model rail exhibition back after three years
- 6 Passengers 'thrown from seats' when train sped through Peterborough
- 7 Major supermarkets order urgent product recalls over salmonella fears
- 8 ‘It couldn’t have gone better’ - guitar teacher hosts first workshop since lockdown
- 9 Father one foot from death after A142 crash urges call for action
- 10 Visit Ely announces series of fun-packed events ahead of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Mariya Petkova, also a lead nurse, took inspiration from her grandmother to work in the profession.
And since she settled in the UK eight years ago, Mariya was keen to follow in her role model’s footsteps.
“My grandmother was always a role model to me, so when she decided to retire, I was keen to follow in her footsteps and Askham gave me the opportunity to do so,” she said.
“I also enjoy discussing my heritage with residents and see it as an opportunity to forge relationships, not create barriers — something I really think is down to the culture of Askham.”
For Anju Antony, her Indian roots have never been a problem after making the switch to Askham in Doddington in 2012.
Anju said: “Askham played a significant role in my professional life and it’s through their motivation and support, I became a lead nurse.”
In fact, she has found it pleasing when residents interact with her culture.
“Throughout my career here, I have never felt that my Indian heritage has been an issue,” Anju added.
“And like many of my colleagues, I enjoy it when residents interact with my culture, so I often wear traditional Indian necklaces or clothes — which they love!”