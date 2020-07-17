Advanced search

Date is set for return of live services at church

PUBLISHED: 14:05 18 July 2020

Live socially-distanced services will return at St Mary’s Church in Ely on Sunday August 2 as the coronavirus lockdown eases. Picture: ST MARY'S CHURCH

Live socially-distanced services will return at St Mary’s Church in Ely on Sunday August 2 as the coronavirus lockdown eases. Picture: ST MARY'S CHURCH

Live socially-distanced services will return at St Mary’s Church in Ely on Sunday August 2 as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Live socially-distanced services will return at St Mary's Church in Ely on Sunday August 2 as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Services will be in the church building at 8.30am and 11am and a new service, outside on the church lawn, starts at 9.45am. The church bells will ring from 9.15-9.30am.

On Thursday August 6, the Market Day Communion Service will recommence, at 9.30am, inside the church.

The vicar, the Rev Chris Hill said: “We’re delighted to be coming back together for worship.

“We’ll all be in different places right now – but in Jesus we have somewhere to reflect, to lament and to receive hope. Please do book a ticket and join in.”

All services will adhere to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. Due to a restriction in numbers who can attend, and the track and trace requirements, it will be necessary to reserve seats by either booking online or by calling the church office on 01353 659550.

St Mary’s online service will also be available every Sunday.

Full details of all services can be found online.

