Published: 2:57 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 2:59 PM October 18, 2021

St Mary's Church in Cambridge is holding a free churchyards training day on November 20. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

A church is holding a free churchyards training day next month to help people understand the rules surrounding the care and management of churchyards.

The training day, held at St Mary’s Church in Comberton, Cambridge will give individuals the opportunity to attend surgeries hosted by speakers where specific projects and issues can be discussed.

The programme, organised by Diocese of Ely, includes managing churchyard trees, history and archaeology, conservation awards, regulations, grave reservations and much more.

It will run from 10:30am – 4pm on Saturday November 20.

A spokesperson said: “Visitors will also learn about the increasingly important roles churchyards play in environmental sustainability.”

“If you have a matter you’d like to discuss at one of the surgeries, it would be helpful if you could email in advance to geoffrey.hunter@elydiocese.org"

You can book your place via the website.