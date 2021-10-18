News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Church to hold churchyards training day

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:57 PM October 18, 2021    Updated: 2:59 PM October 18, 2021
St Mary's Church in Cambridge is holding a free churchyards training day on November 20.

St Mary's Church in Cambridge is holding a free churchyards training day on November 20. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

A church is holding a free churchyards training day next month to help people understand the rules surrounding the care and management of churchyards. 

The training day, held at St Mary’s Church in Comberton, Cambridge will give individuals the opportunity to attend surgeries hosted by speakers where specific projects and issues can be discussed. 

The programme, organised by Diocese of Ely, includes managing churchyard trees, history and archaeology, conservation awards, regulations, grave reservations and much more. 

It will run from 10:30am – 4pm on Saturday November 20. 

A spokesperson said: “Visitors will also learn about the increasingly important roles churchyards play in environmental sustainability.” 

“If you have a matter you’d like to discuss at one of the surgeries, it would be helpful if you could email in advance to geoffrey.hunter@elydiocese.org"  

You can book your place via the website. 

You may also want to watch:

Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Soham councillor Mark Goldsack on rat issue

Cambs Live

Rats are causing 'abhorrent situation' in town, admits councillor

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Prospects Trust Unwrapped on Lynn Road in Ely has been given the green light for its 'canopy of care'

Planning | Video

Planning permission approved for 'canopy of care' in Ely

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Care payments found by Cambridgeshire County Council new HQ

Cambridgeshire County Council

Woman seeks answers over £7,000 mystery into late mother's care

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Hunt, of Uppingham, died following a collision on the A47 near Wittering on Friday October 8.

Cambs Live

Tributes paid to 'loving father and perfect son' killed in A47 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon