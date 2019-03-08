St Mary's Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow

An Ely antiques shop is to feature on a BBC show tomorrow (Friday September 6) following a visit from famous auctioneer Charles Hanson.

St Mary's Antiques will appear on the TV series Antiques Road Trip when it airs tomorrow at 4.30pm.

Peter Warwick, who has worked in the jewellery and antiques business since 1964, was left stunned when he received a call from the BBC.

He said: "Since his attendance and the exposure, we've had some very good enquiries and we've turned up some very interesting pieces which are going to be auctioned at his auction house in Derbyshire.

"I've been a diamond seller since the age of 14. My knowledge of jewellery and diamonds is as good as anyone's.

"We're in talks that, seeing how things go in the next month or two, there's a very strong possibly of doing antiques evaluation days.

"Working off the back of what we've done together so far, and what has come through the door since his visit, we've got to go forward with it. It should be very good exposure for the public and great exposure for me."

At the time of the visit, earlier this year, Peter said: "They told me that one of the film members had been in the shop secretly and they asked if I'd like to be on the show.

"Then a few days later in bowls through the door Charlie Hanson."

The pair got on well immediately and he said. "I think we have similar personalities - we're both a bit off the wall. It was totally unrehearsed; he just said 'I'm going to have a look around'."

"He absolutely fell in love with the Georgian silver - the features, the hallmarks and the uniqueness. I can't tell you what he looked at because I'm sworn to secrecy."

Peter said Charles was "like a kid in a sweetshop" and that he phoned his director to change the format of the show.

While in the show Charles usually picks five different items from five different antiques shops, he decided to film the entire show in Peter's shop.

"The production team told me that it had never been done before and they spent the whole day with us.

"The amount of people that gathered outside the shop and were taking photographs was quite something. And Charles was signing autographs outside on the road when he went to the cash point.

"It was a big day for me - especially because when you're 69 you think you've done most things. And it's great to be able to put Ely on the map a bit more."

Antiques Road Trip airs on the BBC at 4.30pm tomorrow (Friday September 6).