Church’s twilight Christmas market returns this month

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:06 AM November 15, 2021
St Margaret's Church in Chippenham will open its doors on November 26 for its annual twilight Christmas market.



A church will open its doors once again on November 26 for its annual twilight Christmas market. 

The event at St Margaret’s Church in Chippenham will mark 10 years of the market and its return from Covid postponement. 

When it began, it was among one of the first gift fairs to be held inside a local church especially lit for an evening festive sale. 

It attracts people from as far away as Stowmarket and Cambridge. 









Terri Roberts, market committee member, said: “We look forward to returning the sparkle and atmosphere of the fair after we’ve all missed so much in the last 18 months. 

“We’re lucky to have more than double the number of applications for gift stalls than we can accommodate. 

“It’s a great showcase for independent local businesses, especially after a tough Covid year.” 

The market will raise funds for the upkeep of the church. 

Doors open from 6pm until 9pm. 






