Youth cadets create and deliver thank-you posters to care home workers

St John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea. Pictured are members of the Vera James Care Home team with Kat Cattani, youth services manager at St John Ambulance Ely, and eight-year-old St John Ambulance Ely badger Lexi Cattani-Price. Picture: KATRINA CATTANI Archant

Ely youth cadets designed a poster and delivered them to care home workers across East Cambridgeshire to say thank-you for everything they’ve done during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seventeen-year-old Gao Qu wanted to thank the carers for all their hard work as she felt they were not getting enough praise.

Katrina Cattani, youth services manager at St John Ambulance Ely, said: “The posters were then hand-delivered to a number of them in the region.”

The young cadets visited these care homes: Soham Lodge and Fair Haven in Soham as well as Vera James, Lily House and The Orchards in Ely.

They also visited The Firs in Little Downham, Laburnum Lodge in Littleport and The Gables in Chatteris.

Katrina’s youth team has also been helping out at Addenbrooke’s Hospital during the pandemic.”

St John Ambulance Ely is based at Centre E, Barton Road, CB7 4DE. For more informaion call 07943 072 172 or email kat.cattani@sja.org.uk

