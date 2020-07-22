Advanced search

Youth cadets create and deliver thank-you posters to care home workers

PUBLISHED: 17:22 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 22 July 2020

St John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea. Pictured are members of the Vera James Care Home team with Kat Cattani, youth services manager at St John Ambulance Ely, and eight-year-old St John Ambulance Ely badger Lexi Cattani-Price. Picture: KATRINA CATTANI

St John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea. Pictured are members of the Vera James Care Home team with Kat Cattani, youth services manager at St John Ambulance Ely, and eight-year-old St John Ambulance Ely badger Lexi Cattani-Price. Picture: KATRINA CATTANI

Archant

Ely youth cadets designed a poster and delivered them to care home workers across East Cambridgeshire to say thank-you for everything they’ve done during the coronavirus pandemic.

St John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea. Pictured are two members of The Orchards Care Home team with Kat Cattani, youth services manager at St John Ambulance Ely, and eight-year-old St John Ambulance Ely badger Lexi Cattani-Price. Picture: KATRINA CATTANISt John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea. Pictured are two members of The Orchards Care Home team with Kat Cattani, youth services manager at St John Ambulance Ely, and eight-year-old St John Ambulance Ely badger Lexi Cattani-Price. Picture: KATRINA CATTANI

St John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea.

Seventeen-year-old Gao Qu wanted to thank the carers for all their hard work as she felt they were not getting enough praise.

Katrina Cattani, youth services manager at St John Ambulance Ely, said: “The posters were then hand-delivered to a number of them in the region.”

The young cadets visited these care homes: Soham Lodge and Fair Haven in Soham as well as Vera James, Lily House and The Orchards in Ely.

St John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea. Pictured is a member of the Soham Lodge Care Home team with Kat Cattani, youth services manager at St John Ambulance Ely, and eight-year-old St John Ambulance Ely badger Lexi Cattani-Price. Picture: KATRINA CATTANISt John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea. Pictured is a member of the Soham Lodge Care Home team with Kat Cattani, youth services manager at St John Ambulance Ely, and eight-year-old St John Ambulance Ely badger Lexi Cattani-Price. Picture: KATRINA CATTANI

They also visited The Firs in Little Downham, Laburnum Lodge in Littleport and The Gables in Chatteris.

Katrina’s youth team has also been helping out at Addenbrooke’s Hospital during the pandemic.”

You may also want to watch:

St John Ambulance Ely is based at Centre E, Barton Road, CB7 4DE. For more informaion call 07943 072 172 or email kat.cattani@sja.org.uk

St John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea. Picture: KATRINA CATTANISt John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea. Picture: KATRINA CATTANI

To donate towards their work click here.

St John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea. Pictured is a member of the Fair Haven Care Home team with Kat Cattani, youth services manager at St John Ambulance Ely, and eight-year-old St John Ambulance Ely badger Lexi Cattani-Price. Picture: KATRINA CATTANISt John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea. Pictured is a member of the Fair Haven Care Home team with Kat Cattani, youth services manager at St John Ambulance Ely, and eight-year-old St John Ambulance Ely badger Lexi Cattani-Price. Picture: KATRINA CATTANI

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Young man who stabbed ‘acquaintance’ after he didn’t buy him mobile phone is jailed

Callum Everett of High Street, Wicken has been jailed for four years after stabbing someone after they didn’t buy him a mobile phone. Picture: Cambs Cops

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Leaked letter reveals Government warning to Mayor James Palmer to put his house in order

Simon Clarke, minister of state, who has written to Mayor James Palmer (right) detailing questions he has over the transparency of decision making and of the governance of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture PA/ARCHANT

Most Read

Young man who stabbed ‘acquaintance’ after he didn’t buy him mobile phone is jailed

Callum Everett of High Street, Wicken has been jailed for four years after stabbing someone after they didn’t buy him a mobile phone. Picture: Cambs Cops

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Leaked letter reveals Government warning to Mayor James Palmer to put his house in order

Simon Clarke, minister of state, who has written to Mayor James Palmer (right) detailing questions he has over the transparency of decision making and of the governance of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture PA/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Youth cadets create and deliver thank-you posters to care home workers

St John Ambulance Ely’s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenager members came up with the idea. Pictured are members of the Vera James Care Home team with Kat Cattani, youth services manager at St John Ambulance Ely, and eight-year-old St John Ambulance Ely badger Lexi Cattani-Price. Picture: KATRINA CATTANI

American restaurant to open in Ely after takeaway service proves a lockdown hit

American restaurant Inferno BBQ is coming to Broad Street in Ely - having already proved popular as a takeaway service throughout lockdown. Picture: STEVE SHIPP

Independent report on excess care home deaths rejected

Independent report on excess care home deaths has been rejected by Cambridgeshire County Council. Image by Sabine van Erp from Pixabay

McDonald’s restaurants across Cambridgeshire reopen their doors for dine-ins

McDonald’s in Wisbech and Ely has reopened its doors for dine-in customers from today (July 22). Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Archive/PA Images

Young man who stabbed ‘acquaintance’ after he didn’t buy him mobile phone is jailed

Callum Everett of High Street, Wicken has been jailed for four years after stabbing someone after they didn’t buy him a mobile phone. Picture: Cambs Cops