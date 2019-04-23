Advanced search

Glorious weather for St George's Day event and action-packed Easter egg hunt in Ely

23 April, 2019 - 10:50
A traditional St George's Day event led by Ely District Scouts was the perfect start to the Easter weekend in Ely. Presentations were held afterwards. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

A traditional St George’s Day event led by Ely District Scouts was the perfect start to the Easter weekend in Ely.

Crowds flocked to the city centre on Saturday (April 20) as the parade was followed by an action-packed Easter egg hunt.

The Mayor of Ely Cllr Mike Rouse joined the scouts and attended the annual award presentations held afterwards.

Assistant scout leader Chris Beale said: “I think it is safe to say that today's St George's Day event in Ely was a big hit with all that took part - not only from scouting but the public too.

“Thanks to the egg distribution team, the egg hunt team and the Sutton BBQ team for all your efforts.”

Any leftover Easter eggs were donated to Ely Lighthouse where they were distributed to people who were without one.

It came as Chris announced earlier this month that his time as district commissioner (DC) had come to an end after six years.

A permanent replacement has not yet been found, but John Wells stepped in as acting DC from Saturday, after being district chair for the last two years.

Chris posted about his time as DC on Facebook and his pride in being part of the adventure and excitement of the scouts.

He said: “It's not a simple job being DC, it's not a leadership role nor is it a managerial role.

“It's not just about being a figurehead or a benefactor. It's not just a mentor or good listener. It's all of these qualities and more.

“Don't be scared of new challenges, take them on and win at them.

“Life is full of enjoyment, adventure and excitement. In fact it's a non-stop-fun-filled-action-packed-adventure just waiting to be shared.

“A huge thank-you to each and everyone one of you for the time you give to change the lives of not only those around you but your own lives too.

“It has been a pleasure working with you.

“A wise man once said 'try to leave this world a little better than you found it, and when your turn comes to move on, you can move on happy in feeling, that at any rate you have not wasted your time, but have done your best' - I hope I have done my best.”

