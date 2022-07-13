News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Witchford church wins bronze award for conservation

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:00 PM July 13, 2022
St Andrew's Church in Witchford's graveyard manager George Jellicoe and his team

St Andrew's Church in Witchford's graveyard manager George Jellicoe and his team (pictured) have made the area one that is now a beauty and a haven for wildlife. - Credit: St Andrew's Church

St Andrew’s Church in Witchford has been awarded the bronze award for conservation following the transformation of its graveyard. 

After years of planning and hundreds of hours working, graveyard manager George Jellicoe and his team have made the area one that is a beauty and a haven for wildlife. 

Graves covered in brambles have been cleared, the ground has been prepared for beds of wildflowers, a variety of plants have been established, log piles have been set up, and a row of ancient trees has been maintained. 

A villager who asked for something do be done about the graveyard wrote to George to say how delighted she was with the garden. 

“Every time I visit the churchyard I get a little glow of pride,” she said. 

“Now the village not only has a tidy graveyard that is loved, but it also has a wildlife oasis and a peaceful place for rest and recuperation.” 

The graveyard is open to the public and may be viewed at any time. 

