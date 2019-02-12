A night of love songs raises money for St Andrew’s Church in Witchford

Isle Singers Valentine's Day concert. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Archant

Love was all around when a Valentine’s concert was held in St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford to raise funds.

Isle Singers Valentine's Day concert. Phil and Laurine. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Isle Singers Valentine's Day concert. Phil and Laurine. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL

The hall was packed for the event which featured Phil and Laurine and the Isle Singers who sang a number of romantic songs, many of which were dedicated by members of the audience.

Songs included ‘Always on my Mind’, ‘When I’m 64’. ‘Moon River’, ‘Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime’, ‘My Guy’, ‘Nearness of You’ ‘My Heart Will Go On’ (from Titanic), ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, and ‘There, I’ve Said It Again’.

Heart themed refreshments were provided by Sue Crowe, helped by Sara Gilbert serving during the interval.

The evening raised £203 towards St Andrew’s Church extension fund for toilet and catering facilities in the building.

Isle Singers Valentine's Day concert. Coffee and cake were popular in the interval. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Isle Singers Valentine's Day concert. Coffee and cake were popular in the interval. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL

Winner of the February £20 prize for the Friends of St Andrew’s Church 200 club draw was William Hammell.

• The next event will be a two-course dinner and coffee followed by a demonstration of the art of belly dancing on Monday March 4.

Tickets are £15 from Enid Bedford, Witchford Post Office or rjwestwell@hotmail.com or call 01353 663918.