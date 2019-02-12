Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ninth gold award in a row for Ely school’s kitchen team

PUBLISHED: 12:57 07 March 2019

School cook Lucy Haylett (second left) shares the 5-STAR news with headteacher Annette Blewett (left) and her kitchen team Judy Hardy (right), Leah Payne (second right) and Gemma Doughty. Picture: KATE BARNES.

School cook Lucy Haylett (second left) shares the 5-STAR news with headteacher Annette Blewett (left) and her kitchen team Judy Hardy (right), Leah Payne (second right) and Gemma Doughty. Picture: KATE BARNES.

Archant

The kitchen team at an Ely school has won a top award for the ninth year running.

Spring Meadow Infant and Nursery School received the top 5-STARS food hygiene rating from East Cambs District Council and the Food Standards Agency for their in-house school kitchen.

Following an unannounced ‘spot-check’ visit by local authority food safety officer Patricia Christie, school cook Lucy Haylett was given the 5-STAR accolade for her spotless kitchen and food-hygiene regime.

A spokesman for the school, which is located in High Barns said: “Securing the highest 5-STAR rating for the ninth year running is a wonderful recognition of the daily effort that Lucy, Judy, Leah and Gemma put in.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in ‘frightening attacks’ sentenced to four years in young offenders’ institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Lorry crashes into ditch on A142 Isle of Ely Way

A driver had a lucky escape after their lorry ended up in a ditch on the A142 Isle of Ely Way last night (Wednesday March 6). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Most Read

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in ‘frightening attacks’ sentenced to four years in young offenders’ institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Lorry crashes into ditch on A142 Isle of Ely Way

A driver had a lucky escape after their lorry ended up in a ditch on the A142 Isle of Ely Way last night (Wednesday March 6). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Hare coursing is ‘increasing fear of crime’ says Jason Ablewhite in House of Lords

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite spoke in the House of Lords about how hare coursing is “increasing the fear of crime” in rural communities. Picture: OFFICE OF JASON ABLEWHITE.

Armed burglars jailed for nearly 20 years after crime spree across Cambridgeshire

Jacob Smith, Miles Cash and Michael Dear Jacob Smith have been jailed for targeting high-performance cars in a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire.Tthe trio went on a crime spree, carrying out ten burglaries in Wisbech, Whittlesey and Peterborough. This stolen Audi TT was used as their getaway car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Cash boost for local groups and charities thanks to money raised at Ely Fireworks 2018

Littleport Gymnastics

Ninth gold award in a row for Ely school’s kitchen team

School cook Lucy Haylett (second left) shares the 5-STAR news with headteacher Annette Blewett (left) and her kitchen team Judy Hardy (right), Leah Payne (second right) and Gemma Doughty. Picture: KATE BARNES.

Mother and son jailed after exploiting vulnerable Slovakian men

Mother and son jailed after exploiting vulnerable Slovakian men. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists