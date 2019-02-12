Ninth gold award in a row for Ely school’s kitchen team
PUBLISHED: 12:57 07 March 2019
Archant
The kitchen team at an Ely school has won a top award for the ninth year running.
Spring Meadow Infant and Nursery School received the top 5-STARS food hygiene rating from East Cambs District Council and the Food Standards Agency for their in-house school kitchen.
Following an unannounced ‘spot-check’ visit by local authority food safety officer Patricia Christie, school cook Lucy Haylett was given the 5-STAR accolade for her spotless kitchen and food-hygiene regime.
A spokesman for the school, which is located in High Barns said: “Securing the highest 5-STAR rating for the ninth year running is a wonderful recognition of the daily effort that Lucy, Judy, Leah and Gemma put in.”