Ninth gold award in a row for Ely school’s kitchen team

School cook Lucy Haylett (second left) shares the 5-STAR news with headteacher Annette Blewett (left) and her kitchen team Judy Hardy (right), Leah Payne (second right) and Gemma Doughty. Picture: KATE BARNES. Archant

The kitchen team at an Ely school has won a top award for the ninth year running.

Spring Meadow Infant and Nursery School received the top 5-STARS food hygiene rating from East Cambs District Council and the Food Standards Agency for their in-house school kitchen.

Following an unannounced ‘spot-check’ visit by local authority food safety officer Patricia Christie, school cook Lucy Haylett was given the 5-STAR accolade for her spotless kitchen and food-hygiene regime.

A spokesman for the school, which is located in High Barns said: “Securing the highest 5-STAR rating for the ninth year running is a wonderful recognition of the daily effort that Lucy, Judy, Leah and Gemma put in.”