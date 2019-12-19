Pupils raise more than £13,000 for charity in 12 hour sports marathon
A 12 hour sports marathon raised more than £13,000 for charity as students from across East Cambridgeshire took part in football, tennis and trampolining.
Students from Witchford Village College, Ely College and Littleport and East Cambs Academy and Thomas Clarkson Academy, in Wisbech, all joined forces.
It was all in aid of Cambridgeshire based cancer awareness charity The Malcolm Whales Foundation.
The charity was set up by Damien Whales in memory of his late father, Malcolm, who died after a battle with bowel cancer in 2008.
In total, 681 students from six different schools in the East of England took part, raising the money in just one day.
Even Olympic athelete Dwain Chambers popped by to encourage pupils in Witchford.
The charity offered a massive thank you to staff and children who took part.
Damien said: "The charity has grown and now raises significant amounts of money."
For more information about upcoming events visit: www.tmwf.co.uk or email: themalcolmwhalesfoundation@gmail.com