Two of East Cambridgeshire’s leading sports clubs boosted thanks to pitch funding

Ely City FC and Soham Town Rangers FC have won grants as part of the pitch preparation fund to help prepare their pitches in time for action. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Two of East Cambridgeshire’s leading sports clubs have won funding to help improve their pitches ahead of a long-awaited return to action.

Ely City FC and Soham Town Rangers FC received £1,500 each to work on the main pitches at their Demcom Stadium and Julius Martin Lane grounds thanks to the pitch preparation fund, provided by the Premier League, the FA and the Football Foundation.

As well as this, City also pocketed £5,000 from the Football Foundation to go towards repairing their dugouts and surrounding fencing, which were damaged by Storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge earlier this year.

Derek Oakey, secretary at Ely City FC, said: “I am pleased that we have got it. Money is difficult to come by nowadays and continuing to improve the pitch is a good thing.”

Mark Goldsack, chairman of Soham Town Rangers FC, added: “It is very helpful for us. We had a plan mid-season to heavily invest in our pitch as we want the best grass pitch possible.”