'Chatty run' founder now a hero as idea comes to fruition

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:00 PM September 28, 2022
Sporting hero at Ely Heroes 2022

Ann Thornton was crowned 'sporting hero' at this year's Ely Hero Awards 2022. - Credit: Ely Standard

Ann Thornton first thought she was “built for comfort, not for speed”, but her work has ensured that running can be something for everyone. 

After moving from Dorset four years ago, Ann started the ‘chatty run’ through Ely Runners for those who want to feel the benefits of exercise at a social pace. 

“Hopefully, the (Ely Heroes Sporting Hero) award will encourage more people to give it a go,” she said. 

“The running community is so supportive, and that’s why the chatty run has been so successful.” 

Martin Peters – A coach at Witchford Colts for 20 years, organisers say Martin’s commitment “speaks volumes about his dedication to the community and the enjoyment of sport”. 

Nathan Mitchell – As well as his work with the Football Fun Factory, Nathan’s partnership with Littleport Rangers FC has helped the club field seven teams, and has helped families through a holidays and food programme. 

