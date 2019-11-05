Get in the festive spirit for this year's Ely Christmas lights switch on

A festive selection of entertainment will be on offer at this year's Ely Christmas lights switch on. Picture: ARCHANT/ ORGANISERS Archant

A festive selection of entertainment will be on offer at this year's Ely Christmas lights switch on.

The cast of KD Productions panto Dick Whittington will be on stage to get the crowd pumped before Father Christmas performs some magic.

There will also be a Robbie Williams tribute from Lee Pashley.

The full list of stage acts for 2019 are:

KD Productions Ely Panto - Dick Whittington Cast.

Father Christmas and his Christmas Magic -

Emmabelle's Princes Parties - Frozen Live On Stage

Octagon Dance - Ely based dance Company

Tommy Rollason - Tommy the Entertainer - Unicyclist tricks and juggler from Hunstanton

Lee Pashley - Robbie Williams Tribute

Bertie Scott - Solo Singer

**Main act is booked and will be announced in conjunction with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire soon**

- Roaming ROBOT around Ely

- I'll Ave A Shanty Band - Local fishing songs/ tales band busking around the event.

- Ely Guides - Santas Grotto

- Disney Characters

The event is sponsored by:

1. Grey's Of Ely.

2. Michelle Instruments Ely.

3. 68 Market Street Ely.

4. Gill Insulation Ltd

5. Waitrose Ely. G's Fresh Ely.

6. SkyLark Garden Centre.

7. Ely Community Events.

8. Ely Rotary Clubs.

9. Avocet Staffing Soham.

10. Practical Car and Van Hire Ely.

11. Cutlacks of Ely.

12. Prezzo Ely.

Supported by:

1. SnailRiver Carriage Company.

2. The Almonry Ely.

3. Lakenheath Fireworks.

4. CAMSAR (Cambridgeshire Search & Rescue).

5. Cutlacks Ely.

6. KD Productions.

7. Ely Standard.

8. BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

This year will mark the 15th anniversary of the switch on, with thousands set to descend on the city from 4pm on Friday November 29.