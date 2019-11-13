Drivers caught speeding near schools in East Cambridgeshire

Drivers caught speeding near schools in East Cambridgeshire.

A number of drivers have been reported for speeding on 30mph roads outside of primary schools in East Cambridgeshire.

Officers targeted roads in Ely, Littleport and Soham with speed guns this afternoon (November 13).

One driver also had his car seized for having no insurance of tax after he was stopped for being on his mobile phone.

East Cambridgeshire Police said: "The potential six points wasn't enough of a risk for this driver #killyourspeednotachild"